‘Don’t know what happened there’: New coach Hesson on Pakistan releasing Rizwan, Imam and Agha

PCB also sacked Sarfraz Ahmed as head coach of the side and brought in Hesson, who was head coach of the limited overs setup. (File Pic)

Pakistan’s new red ball head coach Mike Hesson has said that senior players Muhammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha had already been sent back home by the management when he had been given the role and so it wasn’t his call. He said that he instead had a role to play in the replacements that were made after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took the drastic step of sending back as many as seven players from England after the heavy defeats suffered in the first two Tests of their tour of the country.

Apart from the release of players, PCB also sacked Sarfraz Ahmed as head coach of the side and brought in Hesson, who was head coach of the limited overs setup. “Look when they (Pakistan Cricket Board) told me if I could manage the side for the final Test, these three players (Rizwan, Agha and Imam) were already released from the squad and (were) on their way home. So, I really don’t know what happened there,” Hesson told a media conference in Birmingham.