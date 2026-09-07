Pakistan cricket chaos deepens: Disciplinary inquiry launched after recall of 7 players

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, stands with batting partner Saud Shakeel as they await third umpire's decision on Rizwan's wicket on day four of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan. (AP Photo)

Some of the mystery surrounding the dramatic recall of seven Pakistan players from the England tour after their defeat in the second Test with one game left to play is starting to come into sharper focus. With one Test left to play against England, Pakistan are already 2-0 down, having lost the first Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs and then the second Test to England at Lord’s by 194 runs.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) media director Amir Mir announced on Monday that the board had initiated an “internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally.” He did not specify what the inquiry was about, but some former Pakistan players had told their TV channels earlier that some incident had happened in the dressing room which led to Pakistan taking the unprecedented measure to send home seven players in the middle of a tour.