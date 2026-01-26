PCB defers T20 World Cup call amid ICC row, India match boycott looms

Pakistan would forfeit two points if they skip the match and could also face ICC sanctions, given that an India-Pakistan clash is the tournament’s most commercially valuable fixture

google-preferred-btn
Pakistan's Minister of Interior and President of the Asian Cricket Council Mohsin Naqvi, center, stands with officials on the field after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo)President of the Asian Cricket Council Mohsin Naqvi, center, who is also Pakistan's Minister of Interior, stands with officials on the field after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (AP Photo)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has deferred its decision on participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, with chairman Mohsin Naqvi saying a final call will be taken either on Friday or by Monday.

Naqvi met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday and said the issue was discussed in detail. “Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” Naqvi tweeted. “Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday.”

His comments came days after he said the decision on sending the team to Sri Lanka for the T20 World Cup would be taken after consultations with the government.

Naqvi met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday and said the issue was discussed in detail. Naqvi met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday and said the issue was discussed in detail. (X/Mohsin Naqvi)

While Pakistan have already announced their squad for the tournament, scheduled to begin on February 7, speculation over their participation has intensified. The controversy began after the PCB supported Bangladesh’s decision not to travel to India during an ICC board meeting. Bangladesh were subsequently dropped from the T20 World Cup and replaced by Scotland, prompting Pakistan to accuse the ICC of double standards, citing India being allowed to play the Champions Trophy at a neutral venue.

Although the PCB has not officially indicated that it may pull out of the tournament, reports from Pakistan suggest multiple options are being considered. One possibility is Pakistan refusing to play their group-stage match against India on February 15 in Colombo. Grouped with India, Namibia, the USA and the Netherlands, Pakistan would forfeit two points if they skip the match and could also face ICC sanctions, given that an India-Pakistan clash is the tournament’s most commercially valuable fixture.

The match is scheduled to be played in Colombo under an arrangement between the two boards that fixtures involving both teams in ICC tournaments hosted by either country are held at neutral venues. However, uncertainty also surrounds what would happen if the two teams were to meet in the knockout stages.

Amid the uncertainty, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has urged the PCB not to boycott the match against India. “Pakistan should not boycott, but wear black armbands and play the India game,” Basit said on his YouTube channel BasitAliShow. He added that cricket was no longer a “gentleman’s game” and had become deeply political.

Story continues below this ad

Basit also questioned the timing of any potential boycott. “Why wait for the February 15 India vs Pakistan game at the T20 World Cup? If you have to boycott, do it on February 1 during the Pakistan vs India U-19 World Cup match,” he said.

Also Read | Pakistan announce T20 World Cup squad, but no guarantee of participation yet, says Aaqib Javed

Referring to Australia’s forfeit against Sri Lanka in a past World Cup, Basit said Pakistan could legally forfeit a match but warned of the consequences, especially for broadcasters. He stressed that such actions would not be good for cricket and said even removing Pakistan from the tournament would hurt its competitiveness and appeal.

ICC sources told The Indian Express that if Pakistan decides to boycott the T20 World Cup or withdraw from the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions. These could include suspension of bilateral series, denial of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for foreign players in the Pakistan Super League, and exclusion from the Asia Cup.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt makes history as MI power past RCB and return to winning ways
Mumbai Indians Nat-Sciver Brunt became the first centurion in WPL history during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)
Hockey India League: Odisha-based Kalinga Lancers beat Ranchi Royals to be crowned champions
Kalinga Lancers vs Ranchi Royals Hockey india League

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
Badrinath-Kedarnath may ban non-Hindus from temples. Not everyone’s on board
Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee president, Hemant Dwivedi, said a decision will be passed at the upcoming board meeting.
US deploys aircraft carrier in Middle East region amid tension with Iran
us aircraft carrier in middle east, iran
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
Shark Tank India 5 pitcher, berated by Anupam Mittal, says sales went up 2x, did one month's revenue in a day
Pistabarfi founders on Shark Tank India 5
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Republic Day
‘Ulte haath ka thappad apne bachche ne maar diya’: When Kajol’s son Yug called her out for scolding Nysa; why kids sometimes make the best teachers
Kajol on a crucial lesson her son Yug taught her
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Advertisement
Jan 26: Latest News