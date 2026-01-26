PCB defers T20 World Cup call amid ICC row, India match boycott looms

President of the Asian Cricket Council Mohsin Naqvi, center, who is also Pakistan's Minister of Interior, stands with officials on the field after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (AP Photo)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has deferred its decision on participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, with chairman Mohsin Naqvi saying a final call will be taken either on Friday or by Monday.

Naqvi met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday and said the issue was discussed in detail. “Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” Naqvi tweeted. “Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday.”

His comments came days after he said the decision on sending the team to Sri Lanka for the T20 World Cup would be taken after consultations with the government.