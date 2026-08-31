Rizwan, Imam among 7 players sent back home by PCB ahead of 3rd England Test

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas, center, facing the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

In what is being seen a fallout of Pakistan’s embarrassing defeat against England in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday, the country’s cricketing board announced that they have decided to call back 7 players from the ongoing tour and replaced them with a fresh set of cricketers.

Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad have all been released from the squad, the PCB announced. The Board also released head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, replacing them with Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke, respectively.

The seven replacements are Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Saad Baig, Muhammad Randhawa, Razaullah and Muhammad Imran Jnr. Of the seven, five have played international cricket, while two – Muhammad Randhawa and Razaullah – are yet to represent Pakistan at any level. Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal have played eight and two Tests respectively, while left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is.