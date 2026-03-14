Pakistan Cricket Board refutes reports of T20 World Cup squad getting fined after exit before reaching semis

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Phil Salt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday rubbished recent media reports that the team had been fined for their T20 World Cup exit. “No player has been fined but yes the board is thinking about working out a formula for players because they get lot of incentives when they perform well. But nothing is final and no player has been fined,” Amir Mir, the PCB spokesperson, told reporters.

Pakistan had a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign, failing to reach the semifinals even after playing all their matches in Sri Lanka. They started with a narrow 7-wicket win over Netherlands, followed by a 32-run victory over USA. Then they fell to arch-rivals India by 61 runs and ended their group stage commitments with a 102-run win vs Namibia.