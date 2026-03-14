Pakistan Cricket Board refutes reports of T20 World Cup squad getting fined after exit before reaching semis

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The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday rubbished recent media reports that the team had been fined for their T20 World Cup exit. “No player has been fined but yes the board is thinking about working out a formula for players because they get lot of incentives when they perform well. But nothing is final and no player has been fined,” Amir Mir, the PCB spokesperson, told reporters.
Pakistan had a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign, failing to reach the semifinals even after playing all their matches in Sri Lanka. They started with a narrow 7-wicket win over Netherlands, followed by a 32-run victory over USA. Then they fell to arch-rivals India by 61 runs and ended their group stage commitments with a 102-run win vs Namibia.
Their first match of the Super 8s vs New Zealand was abandoned and things became harder for them after their loss to England. They could have still made it to the semis if they had defeated Sri Lanka by a specific margin to overhaul New Zealand’s run rate but ultimately fell short and exited the tournament.
It was earlier, reported that each Pakistan player were fined PKR five million after the team’s exit from the ICC showpiece without reaching the last four stage. Pakistan cricketers are given central contracts with monthly retainers besides the usual match and tour fees and bonuses for winning matches in different categories. The players also get a share of the logo sponsorship deal signed by the board.
Last year. it was also agreed that the players would get a 3 percent share of the annual revenues that the PCB gets from the International Cricket Council, which amounts close to USD 34 million a year.
Pakistan’s maiden ICC trophy was in 1992, when the Imran Khan led them to victory in the World Cup. They won the 2009 T20 World Cup with a win over Sri Lanka in England and then won their third and last ICC trophy in the form of the 2017 Champions Trophy.
The last time Pakistan reached an ICC tournament final was in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, where they lost to England. Post that final loss, Pakistan have not been able to reach the semi-finals. In the 2024 T20 World Cup as well 2025 ICC Champion Trophy, Pakistan did not reach the knock-out stage.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.