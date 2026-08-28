Pakistan raises complaint with Sky Sports for interview with Imran Khan’s sons: Report

Imran Khan's incarceration has drawn sustained concern over prison conditions and his health, particularly reports of deteriorating eyesight in his right eye, as well as restricted access for family members and his personal doctor.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly made a formal complaint to British broadcaster Sky Sports after it broadcast an interview conducted by former England captain Mike Atherton with the sons of Imran Khan, Kasim and Sulaiman. The interview was aired during the coverage of the first day’s play of the Lord’s Test between England and Pakistan, the second match of the three-Test series.

Cricinfo and The Guardian have reported that the PCB made a complaint to the broadcaster about the issue, with the former further stating that the board considered the option of the Pakistan team not taking the field after the lunch break in protest.