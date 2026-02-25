‘Pakistan coach speaks about modern cricket… does he even know its definition?’: Salman Butt on Mike Hesson

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has slammed Pakistan cricket team after their two-wicket defeat to England in the Super 8 on Tuesday which leaves them on the edge of an exit from the T20 World Cup. Butt singled out Pakistan’s coach Mike Hesson for criticism.

“I honestly don’t understand the coach’s logic. Who is in the team, who is out, what is someone’s batting order? When to give someone the ball, when to take them off? Who to bowl against whom? He has just memorized a few non-cricketing terms like ‘match-ups.’ He talks about strike rates and ‘modern cricket,’ but neither he nor the others actually know the definition of modern cricket. He talks about power hitting, but look at the work they’ve done with these boys—where is the power hitting? Who is hitting sixes? Our players can’t seem to hit a single shot other than toward mid-wicket,” Butt said in a video on his YouTube page.

He then turned the spotlight on the Pakistan cricket team’s shortcomings.

“Let’s discuss a few things that I’ve been talking about for at least a year now. Some points have been raised for a year, others for four or five years—like fitness, game awareness, tactics, and good captaincy. It feels like with every new captain who comes along, we end up saying, ‘The previous one was actually better.’ When you look at their captaincy, their decision-making, their formations, and their style of play, and then you see the limits of their potential—it is very, very unfortunate. Up until now, they have been playing in tailor-made conditions, which is why they sometimes boast about rankings or other trivial achievements. They even did a lap of honor after beating Bangladesh. Can you imagine doing a lap of honor with a trophy after beating Bangladesh? You wouldn’t even do that against Australia in a bilateral series. When such small-mindedness exists within the team’s immediate leadership, where can you possibly go?”

Butt then pointed out how Pakistan had gone to the T20 World Cup with false hopes after sweeping Australia at home in a T20 series.

“You went into the World Cup having played all your series on low, slow, and ‘grippy’ pitches—essentially below-standard tracks. Did you really think the pitches in Sri Lanka would be like that? Was this an ICC event or were we just preparing for a home series?”

Butt then provided a breakdown of how the Pakistan batters had been found wanting. He said players like Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam may be playing their last World Cup.

“Regarding spinners, Nasser Hussain even stated today that while Babar Azam is a world-class player, he simply cannot pick Adil Rashid. With all due respect to Rashid, the whole world plays him, but even today, Babar couldn’t pick his googly. Forget Babar—Fakhar Zaman couldn’t pick it either. He even got a free hit against him; the bowler bowled a googly, Fakhar swung blindly, the ball turned, and he was beaten. Then Fakhar hit him for one six, the bowler sent down another googly, Fakhar swung the same way again, the ball went straight up, and he was out.

“These are your players—one is likely playing his last World Cup, and for the other, it seems the same. If they can’t even read the hand of the bowler, what will become of them? Or perhaps the coach has made them so ‘relaxed’ that they don’t even bother reading the hand anymore—just play off the pitch. Who looks at the hand? Because the coach is exactly the same; in fact, he’s even further gone.”

Butt also had some sharp words for the team’s other frontline batters like Saim Ayub and captain Salman Ali Agha.

“You’ve made things so easy for Saim Ayub. He’s batting the way people do in the nets—if he feels like it, he plays a ‘no-look’ shot; if he feels like it, he charges down or swings wildly while standing still. It’s as if there’s no pressure of an international game, no sense of responsibility at all.

“Then the captain, Agha, comes in. Against fast bowlers, he has very visible problems against genuine pace—that’s no secret. Because he can’t handle the pace, he tries to attack the spinners; that’s his only survival tactic. There was one fielder outside, and he hit the shot straight into his hands. He probably tried to hit over cover, but it went straight to the man.

“Next comes Babar. A partnership develops there, but it develops at a rate that clearly should have been better. Your scoring rate and strike rate were lacking. Even if we accept that your confidence is down and you’re just trying to build an innings—what kind of shot was that? It felt like he thought, ‘Okay, 10 overs are up, my job here is done.'”