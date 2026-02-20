Pakistan coach Mike Hesson reacts to video of captain Salman Ali Agha throwing bottle down in frustration: ‘You guys have really got that wrong’

In Pakistan’s last group-stage match against Namibia, a video of captain Salman Ali Agha throwing a water bottle down from the dugout came under scrutiny. Agha, who was batting well at No 3, striking a 23-ball 38, was dismissed by Jack Brassell in the 13th over, caught by Gerhard Erasmus. On broadcast, he was later shown expressing his frustration while head coach Mike Hesson was standing close to him. It prompted a question to Hesson in the press conference on Friday, on how when Salman got out, ‘you had a heated discussion with him. We saw the footage. What was that? Please explain.’

It prompted a smile from Hesson, who calmly went on to elaborate what had happened. “I’ve actually got sent that video, and you guys have really got that wrong,” the New Zealander told the media on Friday. “I’ll talk you through what happened. I was going over to talk to Salman about getting (Mohammad) Nawaz to put the pads on as a left-hander, and Agha was upset that he just got out, so he threw the bottle into the ground. (It had) nothing to do with the conversation we were having. And then, obviously, as I said, once the left arm spinner finished, we talked about Shadab (Khan) getting his pads on to come in after. So it was a really simple conversation that often he wasn’t even part of. He was just standing there, being pretty disappointed that he was out, and just happened to be in the crossfire. So, amazing what people can interpret sometimes.”

Hesson also addressed the selection calls facing Pakistan for their clash in Colombo against New Zealand, particularly centered around spinner Abrar Ahmad who was left out against Namibia after the defeat against India. Against India, for instance, Pakistan used six spinners who bowled 18 out of 20 overs. But with Abrar not playing against Namibia, Hesson was asked if Pakistan are relying too much on allrounders instead of specialists.

“You’re calling them all-rounders, but Nawaz is one of the best performing spinners in the world in T20 cricket. Since Shadab’s come back – his figures have been exceptional. Saim already in the side anyway, and obviously has the ability to bowl the carrom ball. So there are certain times where – and Salman Ali Agha obviously opened the bowl on the other day. So, we have six spin bowlers. There are times where we don’t need that, that many. And, the fact that Usman Tariq has been able to bowl the tough overs through the middle and the end has been a real advantage for us. So look, there could well be conditions in this tournament where we might go spin heavy again, or even more spin heavy than we already do. And we know that Abrar would be ready if required,” Hesson added.