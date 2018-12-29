Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur guilty of dissent in first Test against South Africa

The International Cricket Council has handed Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur one demerit point and a warning after he accepted a charge of showing dissent following their six wicket loss to South Africa in the first test at Centurion Park on Friday. Arthur stormed into third umpire Joel Wilson’s room and questioned a decision to deny Azhar Ali a clean catch at first slip off South African opener Dean Elgar that had been given out on the field, but was overturned by Wilson on review.

Arthur, who has also coached his native South Africa and Australia, was seething at the incident that occurred when the home side were 16 for one in pursuit of a modest target of 149 on a difficult wicket.

He was officially charged by Wilson for “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match” after questioning the decision and left the room immediately afterwards. “After the match, the Pakistan coach admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee David Boon. As such, there was no need for a formal hearing,” an ICC statement said.

South Africa eased to victory in the first test after weathering superb spells from the Pakistan pacemen in the first hour of the day as Elgar (50) and Hashim Amla (63 not out) put on a match-winning stand of 119 for the second wicket. (Reporting By Nick Said Editing by Ian Chadband)