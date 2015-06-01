Pakistan clinch series 2-0 after third ODI against Zimbabwe washed out

With the 2-0 series win, Pakistan ended a 17-month drought of an ODI series win. (Source: AP)

The third and final one-day international between Pakistan and Zimbabwe ended in no result due to rain on Sunday as the home team clinched the series 2-0.

Zimbabwe’s target was revised to 281 in 46 overs on the Duckworth/Lewis method after a dust storm and power failure stopped play for 52 minutes.

But heavy rain arrived after only one over when play resumed and it didn’t subside before umpires called off the match with Zimbabwe cruising at 68-0 in nine overs.

Chamu Chibhabha, who replaced suspended regular captain Elton Chigumbura for the last two matches and missed his maiden ODI century by one run in the second match, was unbeaten on 39 off 27 balls while Vusi Sibanda was not out on 28.

“We had a really good chance today (Sunday) … and the start that we had I thought we were in with a shot to win the game,” Zimbabwe stand-in captain Hamilton Masakadza said. “The guys stood up when we had to make changes in the team and even the way bowlers came back today after not so good start.”

Earlier, after Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat, opener Hafeez made a run-a-ball 80 and 20-year-old newcomer Babar Azam scored 54 in his first ODI before Anwar Ali smashed 38 off 23 balls in Pakistan’s total of 296-9 to give Pakistan hopes of a 3-0 sweep.

“We were 30-40 runs short because you can be in trouble if you don’t put more than 300 runs on board on this type of wicket,” Pakistan captain Azhar Ali said.

Off-spinner Sikandar Raza picked up 3-59 and also broke the opening wicket stand of 115 when he ran out captain Ali (46 off 59 balls) off a direct throw and then trapped top-scorer Hafeez LBW off his first delivery.

Azam made a defiant half century off 60 balls with four boundaries before he missed a full toss and was bowled by Christopher Mpofu in the 47th over.

Anwar Ali lifted the total by entertaining another capacity crowd of 27,000 at Gaddafi Stadium with two sixes and two fours.

Ali, who scored 79 and 102 in Pakistan’s two previous victories, was shaping up well for another big knock but while attempting a quick single he couldn’t beat Raza’s throw from short cover.

Pakistan’s middle order stuttered against Raza, who bowled all his 10 overs around the wicket and continuously challenged the batsmen.

Hafeez missed a flick off a straight delivery and departed after hitting eight fours and a six while Asad Shafiq (16) and Sarfraz Ahmed (25) fell cheaply to some smart catching close to the wicket.

Shoaib Malik scored a century in his comeback ODI after three years in the first match, but was run out for just seven to a brilliant piece of fielding by Mpofu at square leg before Pakistan lower order batsmen added 86 runs in the last 10 overs.

Authorities beefed up security around the Gaddafi Stadium for Zimbabwe’s last tour match after a government minister said a suicide bomber blew himself up on Friday night close to the stadium during the second one-day international.

Zimbabwe, which became the first Test nation to tour Pakistan in six years due to security concerns, remained winless on its 13-day tour.

Zimbabwe lost the Twenty20 series 2-0 before Pakistan knocked them off by 41 runs and six wickets in the two ODIs.

“It was an emotional victory for us because we haven’t played in Pakistan for the last six years,” Ali said. “We also had to win because no matter how much you play but when you win you build the confidence of players.”

