Pakistan chase down 89 in 3.5 overs against India at Hong Kong Sixes

Pakistan chased a target of 89 in 3.5 overs to register a win over India at the Hong Kong Sixes.

Krunal Pandya was at the receiving end of the savage hitting of Abbas Afridi who smashed five consecutive sixes to help Pakistan plunder 31 runs in the opening over getting almost a third of the runs needed.

Later, Afridi combining with Khawaja Nafay pilfered 28 runs off T. Natarajan’s bowling and put the chase in cruise control reaching 73/1 at the halfway stage.

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Shashank Singh, summoned by captain Krunal, found a breakthrough sending back Abbas Afridi for 35 off just eight deliveries. But Nafay hadn’t had enough.