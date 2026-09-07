Pakistan captain Fatima Sana punished by ICC for send-off to Shafali Verma during Women’s Asia Cup match

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has been fined 10 percent of her match fee and handed a demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for being found guilty of breaching Level 1 of its Code of Conduct during their Women’s Asia Cup match against India. The ICC said that Fatima was found to have breached article 2.5 of the code of conduct which deals with incidents that happen after a bowler dismisses a batter.

Fatima had given India’s Shafali Verma a sendoff after dismissing her in the second over of the Indian innings. It was one of two wickets she had taken in that over and three in the powerplay, with India looking to finish a facile chase of 56 runs quickly. Fatima ended up with figures of 3/17 in three overs as India eventually won by seven wickets in the ninth over of their chase.