Pakistan captain Fatima Sana punished by ICC for send-off to Shafali Verma during Women’s Asia Cup match

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Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has been fined 10 percent of her match fee and handed a demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for being found guilty of breaching Level 1 of its Code of Conduct during their Women’s Asia Cup match against India. The ICC said that Fatima was found to have breached article 2.5 of the code of conduct which deals with incidents that happen after a bowler dismisses a batter.
Fatima had given India’s Shafali Verma a sendoff after dismissing her in the second over of the Indian innings. It was one of two wickets she had taken in that over and three in the powerplay, with India looking to finish a facile chase of 56 runs quickly. Fatima ended up with figures of 3/17 in three overs as India eventually won by seven wickets in the ninth over of their chase.
“Fatima was found to have breached article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal.”
“In addition, one demerit point has been added to her disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking her tally of demerit points in this period to two,” said the ICC in its statement.
The ICC said that Fatima admitted to her offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by Supriya Das of The Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. “Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points,” it said.
Shree Charani and Prema Rawat dismantled Pakistan as India blew them away for just 55 runs. Both Charani and Rawat took three wickets each as Pakistan were dismissed for their lowest ever women’s T20I total.
Charani returned excellent figures of 3 for 7, while Rawat took three wickets for just nine runs. Shafali Varma started the rout by dismissing opener Muneeba Ali in the fifth over. The 27-run opening stand was pretty much the only partnership of note for Pakistan. Pakistan’s previous lowest T20I total was 63, scored in 19.1 overs against India in Guangzhou during the group stage of the 2012 Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup.
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