Pakistan captain Babar rules out Malik return for T20 World Cup

August 12, 2022 1:00:16 pm
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has ruled out a return for veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik to the Twenty20 squad ahead of the World Cup in Australia, saying the team needed to give fresh talent more opportunities to develop.
Malik, who played the last of his 124 Twenty20 Internationals against Bangladesh last November, has impressed in Pakistan’s domestic T20 league and with the Asia Cup and World Cup on the horizon local media suggested the 40-year-old’s experience could prove invaluable.
Pakistan captain @babarazam258 interviews @realshoaibmalik on smashing the fastest half-century for Pakistan in @T20WorldCup#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #PAKvSCO pic.twitter.com/ColmbSv6EA
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 7, 2021
However, there was no place for the former captain, a useful all-rounder, in the squad for this month’s Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Babar said they were looking to the future with the World Cup coming up in October-November.
“There are matches immediately after Netherlands, so it’s unlikely there will be time for changes,” Babar told reporters on Thursday ahead of their Dutch tour next week.
“When senior players leave the side, those replacing them need focus. (Mohammad) Hafeez and Malik were huge players and we’ll miss them a lot, and players like Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar (Ahmed) need to fill their boots.”
“We want to give them plenty of matches and confidence, and these players have performed.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Pakistan will play three one-day internationals in Rotterdam before arriving in the UAE where they begin their Asia Cup campaign with an Aug. 28 blockbuster against arch-rivals India in Dubai.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?Premium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Latest News
Pakistan captain Babar rules out Malik return for T20 World Cup
Woman ties a rakhi on brother’s statue in Rajasthan, photo leaves netizens emotional
Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival begins tomorrow in Mamallapuram, here are the details
1.6 lakh candidates register for JEE Advanced 2022
Pune: August rainfall helps major dams reach full capacity
Noida Supertech twin towers demolition: SC extends deadline by one week to August 28
Another Delhi school flags poor construction work, DoE seeks report from PWD
Syrma SGS Technology IPO opens today: Here’s everything you need to know
Equal pay deal for US women’s soccer approved by judge
Karnataka: Two killed in clash between two communities in Koppal district
‘No such thoughts’: Nitish Kumar says no aspirations of being Opposition PM face
Why this Finnish town is saying yes to nuclear waste in its backyard