Pakistan captain Babar Azam develops fever amid Test team drama in England

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is down with fever ahead of the Edgbaston Test. (AP Photo)

Amid the debacle in the ongoing England Test series with two successive defeats and a major squad reshuffle, Pakistan captain Babar Azam is down with a fever ahead of the third Test at Edgbaston.

Just a month after he was reinstated as Test captain, replacing Shan Masood, Babar has walked into a quagmire in England, with indifferent form and off-field issues now compounded by a rising body temperature.

Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema confirmed to Geo News that while Babar was suffering from fever, he is expected to be deemed fit with a week’s turnaround for the next Test, starting September 9.