Pakistan break West Indies’ 50-year-old record in stunning one-wicket win over England

Pakistan stunned England by one wicket in the fourth ODI of the tri-series, which also includes Sri Lanka, in Lahore, with all-rounder Shadab Khan finishing unbeaten on 113 off 96 balls. Chasing a target of 242, Pakistan had been reduced to 154/9 in the 34th over. Extraordinarily, the last wicket stand between Shadab and Haris Rauf ended up taking the hosts all the way over the line.

The partnership between Shadab and Rauf remained unbeaten on 89 off 80 balls, which is the highest for the last wicket in a succesfull chase in an ODI match. The previous record was 64 between Deryck Murray and Andy Roberts for the West Indies in the 1975 World Cup.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Shadab and Rauf’s stand is also the second highest overall in any succesfull chase in any men’s 50-over match. The highest is an unbeaten 102-run stand by Thando Bula and Friedel de Wet for the North West against Free State in South Africa’s provincial cup in 2006.

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England themselves had made a strong comeback with the bat after being reduced to 52/4 in the 10th over, with Ben Duckett (105) scoring a century and reviving their innings along with Sam Curran (42). Gus Atkinson remained unbeaten on 36 off 28 balls. Shaheen Shah Afridi did a major part of the damage early on and finished with figures of 4/46.

In reply, Pakistan never got going in their chase and it looked like a lost cause for the hosts by the time Rauf, who had earlier taken two wickets, in the 34th over. Shadab was at the time on 32 off 35 balls. While they had only one more wicket in hand, Pakistan only needed 88 to win off 96 balls at the end of that over. Rauf hung on while Shadab rattled away the runs at the other end. He got to his century in 92 balls but that came only after it had looked like he was gone for all money the previous over.

Atkinson appealed for LBW off the second ball of the 45th over and the umpire raised his finger. Shadab looked pretty convinced that he had fallen, throwing the bat away in frustration and even beginning to shake hands with the England players but he took a review anyhow in the middle of all that. As it turned out, the ball had taken an inside edge off his bat before it struck his pads. Sadab then smashed 15 runs off Atkinson’s next over in the 47th. Rauf then took Pakistan over the line with a four off the first ball of the 48th, sparking wild celebrations at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.