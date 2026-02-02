Moment for ICC top prove it is impartial, says Shahid Afridi after Pakistan’s decision to boycott T20 World Cup match vs India

Pakistan's stunning decision to not play the February 15 match is being seen as an act of support for Bangladesh, who were shown the door after refusing to play in India citing security concerns.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 2, 2026 07:23 PM IST
Shahid Afridi on Pakistan boycott India T20 World cupShahid Afridi on Monday said that while it's regrettable that Pakistan will not play the T20 World Cup match against India on February 15, he stands by the decision taken by his country. (File)
Former Pakistan player Shahid Afridi on Monday said that while it’s regrettable that Pakistan will not play the T20 World Cup match against India on February 15, he stands by the decision taken by his country. He also said that it was the moment for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to prove its impartiality.

“I’ve always believed cricket can open doors when politics closes them. It’s regrettable that Pakistan won’t play India at the #T20WorldCup, but I stand behind my government’s decision. This is the moment for @ICC to lead and prove through decisions, not statements, that it is impartial, independent and fair to every member,” Afridi posted on X.

On Sunday, hours after the Pakistan government announced that the cricket team of the country will not play against India in Colombo, the ICC has warned to reconsider the stance, making the board aware of the long-term implications they might face as a result of boycotting the high-profile fixture.

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,” read an ICC press release.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February against India,” said a post on X (Formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

However, ICC has started there has been no official confirmation with them on the matter: “This position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule,” a statement from ICC read.

