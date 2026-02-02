Moment for ICC top prove it is impartial, says Shahid Afridi after Pakistan’s decision to boycott T20 World Cup match vs India

Shahid Afridi on Monday said that while it's regrettable that Pakistan will not play the T20 World Cup match against India on February 15, he stands by the decision taken by his country. (File)

Former Pakistan player Shahid Afridi on Monday said that while it’s regrettable that Pakistan will not play the T20 World Cup match against India on February 15, he stands by the decision taken by his country. He also said that it was the moment for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to prove its impartiality.

Pakistan’s stunning decision to not play the February 15 match is being seen as an act of support for Bangladesh, who were shown the door after refusing to play in India citing security concerns.

“I’ve always believed cricket can open doors when politics closes them. It’s regrettable that Pakistan won’t play India at the #T20WorldCup, but I stand behind my government’s decision. This is the moment for @ICC to lead and prove through decisions, not statements, that it is impartial, independent and fair to every member,” Afridi posted on X.