Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf’s heartwarming gesture for Indian security guard wins hearts

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf, who is currently playing the Australia Big Bash League, has done something he is being lauded for. His journey from tape-ball cricket to the Big Bash League is nothing less than a fairytale. He has replaced Dale Steyn in Melbourne Stars as an overseas injury replacement.

Sunday was special for the speedster as he finished with figures of 5/27 in his four overs at an economy rate of 6.75 as the Hurricanes were bundled out for 111 with four overs to spare as the Glenn Maxwell-led side registered a convincing win by 52 runs. After a memorable performance, Haris Rauf came up with a heartwarming gesture. After the end of the match against Hobart Hurricanes, he gifted his match ball to an Indian security guard who became emotional after meeting him.

Haris Rauf “I gave today’s match ball to a security guy who is from India. When I came to the ground today I told him I am from Pakistan, he got emotional, he cried and he hugged me” #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/PejMCphSc3 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 22, 2019

“I gave today’s match ball to a security guy who is from India. When I came to the ground today I told him I am from Pakistan, he got emotional, he cried and he hugged me,” said the fast bowler.

Rauf was awarded Man of the Match for his outstanding performance with the ball. he has still not played international cricket and caught everyone’s attention with his impressive performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He was spotted by Lahore Qalandars through their talent-hunt programme and did not disappoint the team. The right-arm pacer was one of the few positives for the team in an otherwise dismal last season.

