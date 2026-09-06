‘Pakistan the best side in Asia Cup’: Wahab Riaz defends team despite record loss to India

Despite yet another humbling at the hands of India in the Women’s Asia Cup league-stage match in Dubai on Saturday, Pakistan remain the favourites to win the tournament, according to team mentor Wahab Riaz.

Batting first in their second group A match, Pakistan were bundled out for a paltry 55 in 18.1 overs, their lowest score in all recorded T20Is. In contrast, India finished atop the group standings and qualified for the semi-finals, winning their third successive game with a seven-wicket win inside nine overs.

“I believe that all the players in our team are very skilful, and they just need to trust themselves. Our next match is against Hong Kong. We will go back and discuss what we did wrong against India. We won’t commit the same mistakes. I still believe Pakistan is the best side in this Asia Cup to lift the trophy because the conditions really suit us,” a defiant Riaz told reporters after the defeat.