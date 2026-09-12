Pakistan captain Babar Azam had little clue who Razaullah was before 3rd Test

Pakistan's Razaullah reacts after being stumped by England's Jordan Cox with batting partner Mohammad Ali on day three of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham. (PA via AP)

Pakistan debutant Razaullah was the name on everyone’s lips at the end of the Edgbaston Test, thanks to his blistering innings of 81 runs off 63 balls in the second innings of the third and final game in the three-Test series. Razaullah was one of the seven players that Pakistan management flew in to England in an extraordinary overhaul of the team after they lost the Lord’s Test.

After Pakistan lost the final Test by eight wickets, Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted that he did not know much about the 21-year-old Razaullah before the game started.

“To be honest, I didn’t know too much about him (before he arrived). But I had heard things about his batting because he came in as an opener and he scored 100 (in first class cricket). So I heard about that innings,” Azam said at the post-match conversation.