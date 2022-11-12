‘Pakistan are a better unit under the guidance of Hayden’: Gilchrist, Lee laud former teammate

From the brink of elimination to reaching the final, it has been a rollercoaster ride for the Pakistan cricket team in the T20 World Cup. Come Sunday, they will lock horns against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the final.

Former Australian greats Brett Lee and Adam Gilchrist feel that their team mentor Matthew Hayden has played a crucial role in the rise of Pakistan cricket team.

The duo believes Hayden oozes belief, calmness and a nurturing demeanour look has been a perfect match with Pakistan’s players, who are responding to his influence.

“It doesn’t surprise me that, under the guidance of Haydos, Pakistan are a better unit,” Lee told foxsports.com.au.

“He’s always been that way. He’s always been a leader. He’s always been a person that speaks from the heart and a person that will call it out if it’s not right. And I like that about Haydos. There’s so much transparency. He doesn’t beat around the bush,” he added.

Adam Gilchrist had a front-row seat to much of Hayden’s dominance in ODI cricket during the early 21st century, said Hayden is well-suited to his Pakistan role.

“I would say his passion and his unconditional commitment to the role, which has been obvious for everyone to see,” said Gilchrist.

“Those little snippets show just how much he invests himself into any commitment that he has, any relationship that he has.

“So it’s far from just being a job opportunity to earn some money and get a nice resume built up around coaching and consulting. It’s something he takes very seriously, as would Mike Hussey with England,” Gilchrist, who had put on a prolific 5,409 runs at an average of 47.44 in the ODIs with Matthew Hayden.

Advertisement

“On evidence, my son and I were going through the airport after the Adelaide games and the Pakistan team were in transit and they were all just hanging around Haydos,” Gilchrist said.

“I think that just summed it up. The pride and the passion he has in any role he takes on.”

Matthew Hayden praises the "sensational performance" of the Pakistan team in the semi-final win at the SCG 🙌#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tGpO0OD0Jk — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 9, 2022

In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket team after they reached the semifinal, a confident Hayden can be heard saying: “Boys, we are dangerous, just understand and appreciate that.”

“The moment Pakistan cricket fires off with intent and starts to reveal its teeth, we become a real threat.

Advertisement

“There will be no one in this world and this competition that would want to face us right now. Not one.”

Lee feels one of the main reason why an unflappable Hayden has been a glove-like fit for Pakistan becasue he don’t get overawed with the big occasion.

“He was a big-game player. He loved the big occasion. He wasn’t overawed by the big crowds and stature of playing in a World Cup, or an Ashes, or a Boxing Day Test,” Lee said.

“His record in those big, big games would be among the best of his career because he knew how to compartmentalise and put things into perspective to get the best out of him as an athlete.

“All these things he’s learnt from playing at that top level in these pressure situations that he’s passed on now to Pakistan, it’d be to back yourself, play with that freedom.

🗣️ Encouraging words from 🇵🇰 team mentor Matthew Hayden following the win over Bangladesh that sealed our spot in the semi-finals 🔊#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OgolOwGfGs — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 6, 2022

“I can almost hear the words he’s saying in the changerooms to the guys about having that confidence to express yourself as an athlete, and be the best version of yourself. Whereas a lot of people get to those big situations, and we saw it with India, where they second-guess themselves, they’re hesitant, they’re a bit overawed by the situation.

“Some people it brings out the best in them, and one person it brought the best out of was Matthew Hayden.”

Advertisement

“I’m really happy for him … I’m really proud of what he’s achieved,” said Lee.