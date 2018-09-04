Pakistan announce Asia Cup squad, Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim left out

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez didn’t feature in a single game on the ODI tour of Zimbabwe. (Source: AP) Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez didn’t feature in a single game on the ODI tour of Zimbabwe. (Source: AP)

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) announced their 16-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup tournament on Tuesday. The most noticeable exclusion was that of 37-year-old batsman Mohammad Hafeez and allrounder Imad Wasim. Hafeez and Wasim were excluded despite being a part of the 18-man training camp held earlier in Lahore. Hafeez didn’t feature in a single game on the ODI tour of Zimbabwe. Pakistan’s bowling department features as many as six seamers-Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi and Junaid Khan. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah misses out. Left-handed opener Shan Masood also gets a look in.

Earlier, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has failed the YoYo test. Among the others who cleared the test was Hasan Ali, whose score of 20 is even better than Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Top-order batsmen Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq annd Pakistan’s first-ever ODI double centurion Fakhar Zaman make a power-packed batting line-up that will also have the experience of Shoaib Malik and Ahmed. Pakistan begin their Asia Cup campaign with a league game against the winner of the ongoing Asia Cup Qualifier on 16 September.

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC) , KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed.

