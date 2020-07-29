There are 22 fast bowlers in Pakistan’s 20-member squad: Shoaib Akhtar slams PAK’s team selection for England

Shoaib Akhtar is baffeld by the Pakistan team selection. (Source: File) Shoaib Akhtar is baffeld by the Pakistan team selection. (Source: File)

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his surprise by the number of pacers included in the 20-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against England.

While speaking on a local news channel, the former speedster said that he is unaware of the approach Pakistan team management will take in their selection for the first Test.

“They have announced a 20-member squad. In those twenty, there are around 22 fast bowlers. Let us see whom they select. Depends on the captain and the management, with which mindset they go in,” said Akhtar.

“What they want and how the pitch is? How management sees the whole scenario. Zero idea what they are going to do. When the team list comes, you will come to know the exact mindset they are going in with. So far as we know right now, nothing,” cricket Pakistan quoted him as saying.

“If you lose the Test match because of wrong selection, then there will be strong criticism. If 40 players have gone and from there also you don’t get a proper Test squad, then what can you do. I feel sorry for the management but they should pick their best XI,” he said

Pakistan will play their first Test at Old Trafford, in Manchester, on Wednesday, August 5. The final two Tests will be played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, from Thursday, August 13 and Friday, August 21.

Pakistan squad for England Test series: Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam (VC), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam ul Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd