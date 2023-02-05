scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Pakistan 150 kph pacer Naseem Shah is now DSP, Balochistan Police

Naseem Shah is not the first Pakistani bowler who has been bestowed with this honour.

(Source: @iNaseemShah)

Pakistan tearaway fast bowler Naseem Shah was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador of Balochistan Police on Saturday.

Balochistan police appointed the pacer as the “Honorary DSP” of the police in a ceremony held at the IG Balochistan Police Office, Quetta.

Addressing the crowd gathered at the venue, Shah expressed his sincere gratitude and said, “As a child, I had been scared of policemen. My parents would scare me by mentioning the police. However, as I have grown up. I have come to realise the sacrifices they make to keep us safe.”

“They don’t just put their lives at risk for us, but I have a far more simple example of their service.”

“Those appointed with us at the NCA stay awake at night to protect us. I cannot even function if I do not get a good night’s rest. I have immense respect for the police and am deeply grateful for their assistance,” he added.

Naseem Shah is not the first Pakistani bowler who has been bestowed with this honour.

In July 2022, Shaheen Shah Afridi was named as the goodwill ambassador of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 07:45 IST
