Pakistan announce T20 World Cup squad, but no guarantee of participation yet, says Aaqib Javed

Former captain Babar Azam has been included in the squad despite coming into it after a dismal campaign in his debut season in the Big Bash League. (AP Photo)

Pakistan on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka just a day after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi cast doubt over the team’s participation in the tournament. However, the announcement is no guarantee of participation, with Aaqib Javed, the former fast bowler who is the PCB Director High Performance and member men’s national selection committee reiterating that they will wait for the Pakistan government’s decision in the matter.

“We are selectors and our job is to select the team. We havent announced it too far in advance, (January) 30th was the deadline. The government has to decide, there is nothing I can say about that. The chairman has said that the government will decide so definitely we will wait for their decision,” said Javed in a press conference along side head coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha.