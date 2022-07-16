PAK vs SL: Hasan Ali shakes a leg during 1st Test

Pakistan right-arm pacer Hasan Ali on Saturday entertained the netizens as well as people watching from home with his quick dancing moves during the 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

He was accompanied by a teammate, who wore an amused expression, as Ali showed off some of his quirky dance moves. The on-air commentator also quipped that “Hasan Ali … well this is all part of a routine to get a little bit loose. It’s different these days. These guys… but nonetheless enjoying himself Hasan Ali.”

Ali finished the day with figures of 2/23 accounting for the wickets of Dinesh Chandimal and Oshada Fernando. Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers finishing with 4/58.

Hasan Ali is a good dancer too😀 pic.twitter.com/4LqZvNgysz — Farhat Ullah (@FarhatUllah25) July 16, 2022

Having elected to bat first, Sri Lanka’s batting collapsed as they slumped to 133 for eight but the lower order fought back to enable them to get to 222 on a good batting surface.

Sri Lanka was in danger of being shot out for less than 150, but the last two wickets produced 89 runs to salvage some pride.

Dinesh Chandimal, who had a career-best 206 not out earlier this week to inspire Sri Lanka’s innings and 39 run win over Australia, came to the team’s rescue again by top scoring with 76. The former captain added 44 runs for the ninth wicket with Maheesh Theekshana.

The stand was broken when Chandimal was spectacularly caught by Yasir Shah off the bowling of Ali. Chandimal’s 76 came in 115 deliveries with 10 fours and one six.

Pakistan reached 24 for two at the close of play, losing their openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique.