Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score, PAK vs SA Live Score Online: Pakistan tottering, South Africa smelling blood

Babar Azam and Sarfraz Ahmed were dismissed off consecutive deliveries by Duanne Olivier and that got South Africa an inch closer to victory. Babar and Asad Shafiq were keeping Pakistan’s hopes alive at the end of the previous day but any hope Pakistan had of pulling off a dramatic run chase has been dented.
South Africa are looking to make it a 3-0 whitewash on Pakistan with a win in this match. Olivier is turning out to be the standout once again with three wickets to his name while veteran Dale Steyn has drawn level with Rangana Herath and Stuart Broad on the all-time wicket-takers list with two.
No hat-trick
Instead Shadab Khan hits a four off the next ball. Asad Shafiq is the only recognised batsman in the middle now. If he gets out any time soon, South Africa can wrap up this match within the session.
OUT! OLIVIER ON A HAT-TRICK!
This is sensational stuff! Sarfraz expecting a bouncer, Saffers have a gully in place but it was a trap. The ball is on good length, Sarfraz is clueless and it takes the off. Once again, Olivier gets two in a row.
OUT!
And vulnerability pays off! Short ball, outside off Asad has a poke, it takes the glove and flies to the keeper. First task of the day, done already for South Africa.
Hello and welcome!
Pakistan are sinking away and Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq are holding them up with what looks like lifeboats too small for the task. The two batsmen have looked quite positive thus far and the South African pacers have looked a tad bit clueless as to how to deal with them. But it is a new day and batsmen are always vulnerable in the first few minutes. Here we go!
SA vs Pak 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam helped Pakistan reach 153/3 at the close of day's play. The visitors require another 228 runs to win with 7 wickets in hand. Chasing a mammoth target of 381 runs, Pakistani openers Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood gave Pakistan the start the visitors would have hoped for.
The duo added 67-run for the first wicket. However, Dale Steyn struck twice in two overs to push Pakistan on backfoot. Imam was the first batsman to be dismissed in the 20th over. Shan also failed to resist the South African seam attack as he fell short in the 24th over. Duanne Olivier gave visitors the third blow as he dismissed Azhar Ali when he was on 15.
