Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score, PAK vs SA Live Score Online: Pakistan tottering, South Africa smelling blood

SA vs Pak 3rd Test Day 4, South Africa vs Pakistan:

Babar Azam and Sarfraz Ahmed were dismissed off consecutive deliveries by Duanne Olivier and that got South Africa an inch closer to victory. Babar and Asad Shafiq were keeping Pakistan’s hopes alive at the end of the previous day but any hope Pakistan had of pulling off a dramatic run chase has been dented.

South Africa are looking to make it a 3-0 whitewash on Pakistan with a win in this match. Olivier is turning out to be the standout once again with three wickets to his name while veteran Dale Steyn has drawn level with Rangana Herath and Stuart Broad on the all-time wicket-takers list with two.