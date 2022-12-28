scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

‘Meter would’ve exploded, had someone checked my heartbeat’: Sarfaraz Ahmed makes hilarious revelations on his comeback

Bailing his side out of a crucial situation, Sarfaraz alongside skipper Babar set up a 196-run stand.

Sarfaraz speaking to the media about his return to red-ball cricket. (Videograb/Twitter)
In yet another jolly interaction with the media during a post-match conference, former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed spoke about his return to red-ball cricket after a gap of three years and his responses were hilarious.

“Jo maine 3 balls kheli hain lunch se pehle, us time meri koi heartbeat check kar leta toh shayad meter hi phat jaata (Meter would’ve exploded, had someone checked my heartbeat during the 3 balls that I played before lunch),” said Sarfaraz who made his comeback against New Zealand earlier this week.

Watch:

Bailing his side out of a crucial situation, Sarfaraz alongside skipper Babar set up a 196-run stand. On Monday, the wicketkeeper-batsman hit 86 runs off 153 balls packed with 9 fours in the first innings against the Kiwis. He took the crease when the hosts were reeling at 110/4.

Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
However, he lost his wicket to Ajaz Patel in the 86th over of the game with Pakistan at 306 for five. Pakistan put a decent total of 438 runs on board in Karachi which also included Babar Azam and Agha Salman’s tons.

“It felt like I was making my debut all over again, the situation was crunch. My teammates knew what I was feeling. When I came for lunch, they kept comforting me and said ‘Saifi bhai, please get normal!’” he revealed.

Speaking about his game, he also told that skipper Babar boosted his confidence throughout the game.

“Making a return to the game after such a long period, it makes you feel like you are playing for the first time,” he said.

“After I went back to the field, Babar instilled me with confidence. I really needed confidence at that point and he supported me like a senior player,” Sarfaraz told the media.

“Whenever a player plays, the effort is in order to play for Pakistan,” Sarfaraz said. “But the last four years were a bit tough but I backed myself. I was around good people and my aim was always to play cricket and not pay attention to other things. Allah gave me the chance I was waiting for and I tried to make the most of it. Hoping for more such opportunities.”

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 12:55 IST
New Data Protection Law: It cements the power imbalances in the data economy

