Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: NZ aim to break PAK jinx in Sydney

PAK vs NZ Live Commentary and Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022 Semi-Final: Pakistan take on New Zealand in 1st semi.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, 1st Semi-Final: After almost a month of high intensity action, we are now at the business end of the T20 World Cup as Pakistan lock horns against New Zealand in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Pakistan, who got to the semis after a nail-biting final day of the Super 12 stage, will have Netherlands to thank. The Dutch defeated favourites South Africa and then Pakistan defeated Bangladesh to scrape through to the next stage. The Men in Green will, however, start afresh in the knockout stage and with their gritty, never say die attitude, will be the team to beat.

New Zealand started their T20 campaign with a dominating victory over Australia and have just lost once in this tournament. Considered heavy favourites heading into the semi, the Kiwis will hope to end the jinx that Pakistan have over them. The Black Caps have never beaten Pakistan in a world-cup semi-final. In three past encounters, in 1992, 1999, and 2007, Pakistan would triumph. On Wednesday, New Zealand will hope to put all those doubts to bed. Follow PAK vs NZ live score & updates from Sydney below.