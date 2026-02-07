Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: PAK face NED in must-win match in tournament opener

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: PAK take on NED in opening match of tournament.

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan are already in a must-win stage as they begin their T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Saturday, which is also the curtain raiser for the entire tournament, set to be held jointly in India and Sri Lanka. The Salman Agha-led team, who have been instructed by their government to boycott the India match on February 15th, will have to win all their remaining group stage encounters.

The others in the group are Netherlands, USA and Namibia, teams which Pakistan are expected to beat, especially after drubbing a depleted Australia squad 3-0 in the lead-up to the World Cup. But in the recent past, Pakistan have had the tendency to slip on the proverbial banana skin with the Men in Green having had their campaigns cut short prematurely.

Story continues below this ad Like in the last T20 World Cup, Pakistan had shockingly lost to USA and then went down to India. This meant that even though they won their remaining 2 games vs Ireland and Canada, those losses played a major part in their exit from the group stage. Pakistan are also likely to face weather-related challenges in Colombo, where they are scheduled to play their group-stage matches which might add to their worries if they are going to forgo the India match. SCROLL BELOW FOR LATEST PAK vs NED T20 WORLD CUP MATCH 1 UPDATES FROM COLOMBO Live Updates Feb 7, 2026 09:24 AM IST PAK vs NED T20 WORLD CUP LIVE: All eyes on Pakistan In today's Group A clash, where Pakistan start off their campaign against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Pakistan have won the T20 World Cup once, back in 2009 in what was Pakistan's sole success in T20 World Cup history. They came close in 2021, but lost the final. For Pakistan, the 2024 event, the most recent one, was a hard knock after they exited in the group-stage itself. The record shows that since the T20 World Cup in 2024, Pakistan have played ten bilateral series, winning five, losing four and drawing one. Feb 7, 2026 08:49 AM IST HELLO Good morning and welcome to the first live blog of the T20 World Cup 2026 where Pakistan take on the Netherlands. The Pakistan team will be hoping to make short work out of the European side. The points they pick up today will be crucial, since Pakistan have refused to play against India in the group stage match, essentially forfeiting the points, they will need to win all their remaining games to leave no doubts they make it to the next round. Sri Lanka Cricket have written to Pakistan Cricket Board to reconsider their decision to play against India. (PHOTO: ICC) SLC writes to PCB to consider playing India, cite financial loss and past support extended Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will incur losses while the country’s tourism industry will suffer if Pakistan sticks to its stand of not playing India in Colombo next Sunday. These financial implications were highlighted in a letter to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Bandula Dissanayake, Sri Lanka Cricket secretary, told The Indian Express. Though the month-long tournament kick-starts at the Singhalese Sports Club here on Saturday with Pakistan taking on The Netherlands, it is the Pakistan government’s decision not to stop their team from playing against India that has emerged as the talking point in Sri Lanka.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd