PAK vs NED 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Netherlands match live?

Pakistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI Live Streaming: With 1-0 in the series, Pakistan will take on the Netherlands in the second ODI today. The visitors beat the host by 16 runs in their first one-day international on Tuesday. The second of three ODI matches is being played at Rotterdam.

PAK vs NED 2nd ODI Live Streaming details:

When will Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) 2nd ODI be played?

The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Netherlands (PAK vs NED) will be starting on August 18, 2022.

What time will Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED), 2nd ODI start?

The 2nd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED), 2nd ODI be played?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) 2nd ODI will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) 2nd ODI in India?

There is no official broadcaster of the Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) series in India

Where can the live streaming of Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) 2nd ODI be watched in India?

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) 2nd ODI will be available on Fancode.

SQUADS

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani

The Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Musa Ahmed, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Arnav Jain