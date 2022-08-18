scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

PAK vs NED 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Netherlands match live?

Pakistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI 2022, (NED vs PAK) LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch Netherlands vs Pakistan ODI series - online, TV telecast info

NED vs PAKToday’s Netherlands vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Match Updates: Fakhar Zaman was named player of the match for his stellar performance in 1st ODI. (PCB/Twitter)

Pakistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI Live Streaming: With 1-0 in the series, Pakistan will take on the Netherlands in the second ODI today. The visitors beat the host by 16 runs in their first one-day international on Tuesday. The second of three ODI matches is being played at Rotterdam.

PAK vs NED 2nd ODI Live Streaming details: 

When will Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) 2nd ODI be played?

The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Netherlands (PAK vs NED) will be starting on August 18, 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...

What time will Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED), 2nd ODI start?

The 2nd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED), 2nd ODI be played?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) 2nd ODI will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) 2nd ODI in India?

There is no official broadcaster of the Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) series in India

Where can the live streaming of Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) 2nd ODI be watched in India?

Advertisement

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) 2nd ODI will be available on Fancode.

SQUADS

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani

The Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Musa Ahmed, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Arnav Jain

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 01:49:37 pm
Next Story

Bride rides a Royal Enfield Bullet to wedding venue, video goes viral

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

5

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'
'Freebie' debate

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

5

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'
'Freebie' debate

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

Durand Cup 2022
In pics | Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC beat FC Goa in opener
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 18: Latest News