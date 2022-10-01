‘They send me when we get beaten badly’: Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait says in post-match press conference

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait’s reaction after the team’s defeat in the 6th T20I against England on Friday stunned everyone. Tait, who was sent to address the media after their 8-wicket loss at the famous Gaddafi Stadium, quipped, “When we lose badly… they send me when we get beaten badly.”

The statement created discomfort as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) moderator switched off the microphone and asked Tait if he was fine. It seemed he conveyed to Tait that his statement might create problems. However, Tait’s reaction has gone viral on social media.

Phil Salt’s 88 trumped Babar Azam’s 87 for England to beat Pakistan and set up a series decider. Both openers carried their bats through the sixth match, and Salt’s extra ruthlessness was a big reason why England won by eight wickets to even the series 3-3.

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan had addressed the media after they outclassed England in the 5th T20I and pacer Haris Rauf attended the post-match PC after the team’s victory over England in the 4th T20I.

“They just attacked us. They came out attacking, every ball they tried to hit a boundary. It worked for the first three overs and, in some way, it put our bowlers off guard a little bit. We didn’t do a lot wrong and it was just great batting. Sometimes you have got to give it to the batting team,” Tait told reporters.

In the absence of rested fast bowler Haris Rauf and an ill Naseem Shah, Pakistan’s pace bowlers struggled to halt Salt’s power-hitting.

Salt scored only 59 runs in the previous five games, but hit 13 fours and three sixes in a brutal display as hundreds of home team fans left Gaddafi in disappointment midway through England’s run chase.

Earlier, Pakistan was made to bat first and the top order struggled without the world’s top ranked T20 batter, Mohammad Rizwan, who was rested after scoring four half-centuries in the previous five games.

Rizwan’s replacement, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris scored 7 on debut before slicing an easy catch to short third man off Richard Gleeson, who replaced the rested Chris Woakes.

“It was a good score, could have got 10-15 more,” Babar said.

“England’s use of the powerplay was the turning point, but our batters (in the middle order) need to take responsibility. Hope they will in the next game.”