PAK vs ENG T20I Live Cricket Score Online, England vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl

Pakistan vs England, PAK vs ENG T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After making international debut against Ireland in a tense four-wicket victory, it will be interesting to see whether Jofra Archer will be included in the playing XI when England take on Pakistan in a one-off T20I match on Sunday. Dawid Malan has been ruled out of the contest after sustaining a groin injury. Uncapped Sussex batsman Phil Salt has been roped in the squad in place of Malan.
Pakistan, on the other hand, will miss the service of leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who has been ruled out of the series with a virus. Babar Azam, who leads the batting charts in T20Is is in supreme form after scoring an unbeaten half-century against Northants and then a hundred against Leicestershire.
DEBUTANTS
A total of five players are making their T20I debut. For England Ben Duckett, Jofra Archer, and Ben Foakes are the debutants. While Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hasnain are featuring in their first T20I for Pakistan.
Pakistan Playing XI
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain
Team news
England (Playing XI): James Vince, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Joe Denly, Ben Foakes(w), David Willey, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer
TOSS!
Pakistan win toss, elect to field against England!
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the first T20 between Pakistan and England. Both the teams are looking to get into shape for the fast approaching World Cup tournament. This is where the preparation begins.