PAK vs ENG T20I Live Cricket Score Online, England vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl

Pakistan vs England, PAK vs ENG T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After making international debut against Ireland in a tense four-wicket victory, it will be interesting to see whether Jofra Archer will be included in the playing XI when England take on Pakistan in a one-off T20I match on Sunday. Dawid Malan has been ruled out of the contest after sustaining a groin injury. Uncapped Sussex batsman Phil Salt has been roped in the squad in place of Malan.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will miss the service of leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who has been ruled out of the series with a virus. Babar Azam, who leads the batting charts in T20Is is in supreme form after scoring an unbeaten half-century against Northants and then a hundred against Leicestershire.