ENG vs PAK series won’t air in Pakistan as Indian company holds rights: Minister

Pakistan and England are set to play three T20Is. (AP)

Pakistan federal minister for information Fawad Chaudhry revealed on Tuesday that Pakistan television will be unable to broadcast the upcoming six white-ball matches between England and Pakistan as Indian companies are hold broadcasting rights in South Asia

Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against England in July 2021. According to Chaudhry, business with Indian companies will be conducted only after the Government of India revokes the decision taken on August 5, 2019.

It may be recalled here that India on the aforementioned date had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and passed legislation to split it into two Union Territories.

“Indian companies hold the rights to broadcast [matches] in South Asia …. and we cannot conduct business with any Indian company,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PTV will indeed face considerable losses as a result of this, the information minister added.

Pakistan’s first ODI against England begins on July 8 in Cardiff. The T20I series will commence from July 16 in Nottingham.

Sony Pictures Network India (SPN) has the right to telecast and stream matches played in England.

Meanwhile, this development has not gone down well with ardent cricket fans of Pakistan who vented their frustration-

Apni hi series apny national TV pe ni afsoos😢#PAKvsENG https://t.co/wcryYIGiI8 — Muhammad Basharat Shahbaz Official (@BasharatShahbaz) June 8, 2021

@fawadchaudhry Why then hire Indian Broadcasters for PSL?? Today decision is just a publicity stunt !!#pakvseng — TeHسEeN GoRaYa (@TehseenAmir1) June 8, 2021

Pakistan won’t be able to broadcast Pakistan vrs England on ptv 😢#pakvseng — Syeda Fatima Naqvi✨💫 (@Fatima1874) June 8, 2021

PTV Sports will not broadcast cricket series of Pakistan tour to England 2021

This is going to be the Worst Decision ever made by Govt of Pakistan#RizwanAhmadOfficial#PakvsEng pic.twitter.com/MV6yC6dxp4 — Rizwan Ahmad (@RizwanA60034556) June 8, 2021

3 T20i and 3 ODI series between #Pakistan and #England

starting from 8th July wont be televised in Pakistan, says Information Minister @fawadchaudhry. This a a big loss for the cricket audience in Pakistan and a financial hit as well for state broadcaster.#PakvsEng https://t.co/kDtxN8m5N8 — وقاص احمد (@waxasahmad) June 8, 2021

India is also set to host the upcoming T20 World Cup and it remains to be seen if this will again become an issue in the future.