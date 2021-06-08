scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Most read

ENG vs PAK series won’t air in Pakistan as Indian company holds rights: Minister

Pakistan are set for a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is against England in July this year.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 8, 2021 9:03:25 pm
pakistan vs englandPakistan and England are set to play three T20Is. (AP)

Pakistan federal minister for information Fawad Chaudhry revealed on Tuesday that Pakistan television will be unable to broadcast the upcoming six white-ball matches between England and Pakistan as Indian companies are hold broadcasting rights in South Asia

Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against England in July 2021. According to Chaudhry, business with Indian companies will be conducted only after the Government of India revokes the decision taken on August 5, 2019.

It may be recalled here that India on the aforementioned date had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and passed legislation to split it into two Union Territories.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Indian companies hold the rights to broadcast [matches] in South Asia …. and we cannot conduct business with any Indian company,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PTV will indeed face considerable losses as a result of this, the information minister added.

Pakistan’s first ODI against England begins on July 8 in Cardiff. The T20I series will commence from July 16 in Nottingham.

Sony Pictures Network India (SPN) has the right to telecast and stream matches played in England.

Meanwhile, this development has not gone down well with ardent cricket fans of Pakistan who vented their frustration-

India is also set to host the upcoming T20 World Cup and it remains to be seen if this will again become an issue in the future.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs Qatar
IND vs QAT in pics: India lose 0-1 to Qatar in World Cup qualifying round match
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 08: Latest News