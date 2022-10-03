scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Khushdil Shah called out by fans as ‘parchi’ player; opener Imam-ul-Haq requests fans not to use the term

In the recent past Wasim Akram came to support of Usman Qadir who was called 'parchi' player. And even Inzamam-ul-Haq has been called 'parchi' in the past.

Khushdil Shah, PAK vs ENG, Khushdil Shah parchi playerPakistan's Khushdil Shah walks off the field after losing his wicket during the seventh twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

When Khushdil Shah was walking back to the pavilion after being dismissed, a large section of fans chanted “Parchi, Parchi”.

Parchi means receipt but is generally used in a derogatory fashion by a Pakistan cricket fans. They mean that the player is not in the team on merit.

The Pakistan Test opener Imam-ul-Haq tweeted a video of the episode and wrote: “I would like to request our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can badly impact the player’s health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results. We play for YOU, we play for PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 Stay blessed.”

In the recent past, Abdul Qadir’s son Usman was called parchi player by the fans, prompting Wasim Akram to speak out on his defence.

“Sometimes this ‘parchi’ tag angers me, especially when people say Usman Qadir is a parchi. This is not cricket being played in the local neighbourhood (Yeh muhallay kee cricket naheen hai). Here, if someone is good enough, he will play for Pakistan,” Akram had then said.

In the past, even Inzamam -ul-Haq has been called a parchi player.

Inzamam and Mushtaq Ahmed used to play with me in United Bank Limited [UBL]. Inzamam first had to prove himself in street cricket,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “No one was ready to accept that Inzamam was a good player.

“People used to call him a parchi but we had seen him play in UBL. The semi-final in 1992 changed his career overnight and he took Pakistan into the finals by beating New Zealand.”

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 01:47:33 pm
