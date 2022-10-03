Khushdil Shah called out by fans as ‘parchi’ player; opener Imam-ul-Haq requests fans not to use the term

When Khushdil Shah was walking back to the pavilion after being dismissed, a large section of fans chanted “Parchi, Parchi”.

Parchi means receipt but is generally used in a derogatory fashion by a Pakistan cricket fans. They mean that the player is not in the team on merit.

I would like to request our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can badly impact the player’s health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results. We play for YOU, we play for PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 Stay blessed ✨ pic.twitter.com/GKZgR9o9Z9 — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) October 2, 2022

The Pakistan Test opener Imam-ul-Haq tweeted a video of the episode and wrote: “I would like to request our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can badly impact the player’s health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results. We play for YOU, we play for PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 Stay blessed.”

In the recent past, Abdul Qadir’s son Usman was called parchi player by the fans, prompting Wasim Akram to speak out on his defence.

“Sometimes this ‘parchi’ tag angers me, especially when people say Usman Qadir is a parchi. This is not cricket being played in the local neighbourhood (Yeh muhallay kee cricket naheen hai). Here, if someone is good enough, he will play for Pakistan,” Akram had then said.

In the past, even Inzamam -ul-Haq has been called a parchi player.

Inzamam and Mushtaq Ahmed used to play with me in United Bank Limited [UBL]. Inzamam first had to prove himself in street cricket,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “No one was ready to accept that Inzamam was a good player.

“People used to call him a parchi but we had seen him play in UBL. The semi-final in 1992 changed his career overnight and he took Pakistan into the finals by beating New Zealand.”