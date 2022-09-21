‘High time for Pakistan’s middle order to perform’: Inzamam ul Haq says after England beat Pakistan

Former Pakistan batting great Inzamam ul Haq has said the problem lies in the middle order of the Pakistan Cricket team and it’s the high time that the Babar Azam-led boys realise it as soon as possible ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Inzy’s comments came after England beat Pakistan by six wickets in the first T20 on Tuesday. Asked to bat first Pakistan put 158-7 on board and Moeen Ali-led England reached the target in 19.2 overs.

“Pakistan’s performance has not been up to the mark. They should have scored more and as usual, they have repeated the same mistakes. Our top order again did well and the problem lies in the lower order as we have seen in the Asia Cup as well.”

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, center, congratulates England’s captain Moeen Ali, right, on their win in the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, center, congratulates England’s captain Moeen Ali, right, on their win in the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Hitting out at the lower order, Inzamam on his Youtube channel said, “Batters coming in at 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th number, should hit the strike rate of 150. Then only we can achieve the target. It’s not that England played well, but Pakistan were 15-20 runs short. Things would have been different if Pakistan had 175 plus on board.”

Backing the new inclusions of Shan Masood and Haider Ali to the team, the former batting great said, “These changes are good for the team and though they could not perform well in the first match against England, we should back them. The team combination is better now than the one we had in Asia Cup.”

Hailing the top order including Rizwan’s 46-ball 68, Inzamam said, “It augurs well that Mohammad Rizwan, who is constantly contributing with the bat, also taking care of his strike rate now. Also, though Babar Azam played a short knock, he isn’t looking out of form. He made 24-ball 31.

Inzamam also said that the Pakistan team is lacking experience in absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi. “Though Naseem Shah is a talented bowler, he has a little experience of T20Is. He needs to spend more time with seniors. But at the same time, Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf have improved a lot. Others too should learn from them.”

We will not take care of our player- Ramiz Raja

The PCB said Shaheen Shah Afridi is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16 to November 13 though his return to competitive cricket will be decided by the Medical Advisory Panel. (File) The PCB said Shaheen Shah Afridi is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16 to November 13 though his return to competitive cricket will be decided by the Medical Advisory Panel. (File)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had recently stated in a TV interview that pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is currently in London for his right knee ligament injury rehab, has paid for his trip and stay on his own and that he (Shahid Afridi) had arranged a doctor for him rather than the board. When asked about his comments on the same, the PCB chief replied,

“How can anyone say that we will not take care of our player?”