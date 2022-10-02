PAK vs ENG 7th T20 Live Score Updates: Toss coming up soon in Pakistan vs England series decider in Lahore tonight

Pakistan vs England 7th T20 Match Live Scorecard: Babar Azam-led Pakistan will take on Moeen Ali’s England in the series decider at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The series is evenly poised, with both teams winning three games each.
Last match, Philip Salt played a blistering knock which overshadowed Babar’s own as he helped England tie the series with ease. Both teams have a suspect bowling lineup and will be hoping to address that concern before the T20 World Cup.
Follow live score and updates of PAK vs ENG from Lahore below.
A Philip Salt and Babar Azam masterclass highlighted the 6th T20I between the two teams. Here's what went down.
Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait’s reaction after the team’s defeat in the 6th T20I against England on Friday stunned everyone. Tait, who was sent to address the media after their 8-wicket loss at the famous Gaddafi Stadium, quipped, “When we lose badly… they send me when we get beaten badly.” The statement created discomfort as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) moderator switched off the microphone and asked Tait if he was fine. It seemed he conveyed to Tait that his statement might create problems. However, Tait’s reaction has gone viral on social media.
Pak Probable XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
Eng Probable XI: Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson/Mark Wood
