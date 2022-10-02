PAK vs ENG 7th T20 Live Score Updates: Toss coming up soon in Pakistan vs England series decider in Lahore tonight

PAK vs ENG 7th T20 Match Live Score Streaming Online: Pakistan to take on England.

Pakistan vs England 7th T20 Match Live Scorecard: Babar Azam-led Pakistan will take on Moeen Ali’s England in the series decider at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The series is evenly poised, with both teams winning three games each.

Last match, Philip Salt played a blistering knock which overshadowed Babar’s own as he helped England tie the series with ease. Both teams have a suspect bowling lineup and will be hoping to address that concern before the T20 World Cup.

Follow live score and updates of PAK vs ENG from Lahore below.