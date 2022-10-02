scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022
PAK vs ENG 7th T20 Live Score Updates: Toss coming up soon in Pakistan vs England series decider in Lahore tonight

PAK vs ENG 7th T20 Live Updates, Pakistan vs England 7th T20I Match Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary: Pakistan to take on England in Lahore.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 2, 2022 7:26:09 pm
PAK vs ENG 7th T20 Match Live Score Streaming Online: Pakistan to take on England.

Pakistan vs England 7th T20 Match Live Scorecard: Babar Azam-led Pakistan will take on Moeen Ali’s England in the series decider at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The series is evenly poised, with both teams winning three games each.

Last match, Philip Salt played a blistering knock which overshadowed Babar’s own as he helped England tie the series with ease. Both teams have a suspect bowling lineup and will be hoping to address that concern before the T20 World Cup.

Follow live score and updates of PAK vs ENG from Lahore below.

Pakistan vs England 7th T20I Live Updates: Follow PAK vs ENG Live Score from Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

19:25 (IST)02 Oct 2022
PAK vs ENG 7th T20 Live: Last time they met

A Philip Salt and Babar Azam masterclass highlighted the 6th T20I between the two teams. Here's what went down.

19:20 (IST)02 Oct 2022
PAK vs ENG 7th T20 Live: ‘They send me when we get beaten badly’: Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait’s reaction after the team’s defeat in the 6th T20I against England on Friday stunned everyone. Tait, who was sent to address the media after their 8-wicket loss at the famous Gaddafi Stadium, quipped, “When we lose badly… they send me when we get beaten badly.” The statement created discomfort as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) moderator switched off the microphone and asked Tait if he was fine. It seemed he conveyed to Tait that his statement might create problems. However, Tait’s reaction has gone viral on social media.

19:13 (IST)02 Oct 2022
PAK vs ENG 7th T20 Live: Predicted XI

Pak Probable XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Eng Probable XI: Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson/Mark Wood

19:08 (IST)02 Oct 2022
PAK vs ENG 7th T20 Live: Hello and Welcome

Pakistan and England will play in the 3rd and final T20I in Lahore tonight. Both teams are tied at 3-3 each and we have a huge game in our hands tonight. Hosts Pakistan wil hope that their bowling lineup can come god while England will also looking towards addressing their bowling concerns. Something has got to give. Tune in for more updates.

