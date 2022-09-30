PAK vs ENG 6th T20 Live Score Updates: England opt to bowl first, Playing XIs announced

Haris Rauf has been starring for Pakistan in the end overs in the ongoing series against Australia but has already started planning for the T20 World Cup opener against India.

“If I give my best, they won’t be able to play me easily. For the upcoming World Cup match, I’m very happy because it is at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It is my home ground because I play for the Melbourne Stars and I have the idea of how the conditions play out there. I’ve already started planning of how I would bowl against India,” Haris said at the end of the fifth T20 against England.

Read more: “MCG in Melbourne is my home ground and I have already started planning for India game in T20 World Cup”: Haris Rauf