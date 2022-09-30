PAK vs ENG 6th T20 Live Score Updates: England opt to bowl first, Playing XIs announced

Pakistan vs England 6th T20 Match Live Scorecard: Pakistan take on England in the penultimate match of the 7-match series in Lahore on Friday. England won the toss and elect to bowl first. The hosts will look to seal the series with one match to go while the visitors will be looking to tie things up here and play the last match as a virtual final.
England XI: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson
Pakistan XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani
Follow PAK vs ENG live from Lahore below.
England win the toss and opt to field first.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal. Haris Rauf/Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim.
England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood/Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid.
26-year-old Aamir Jamal had a T20I debut to remember as he conceded only eight runs with 15 needed to win and guided Pakistan to a 3-2 lead in the seven match T20I series vs England.
Read more: ‘Even if it’s a wide, stick to the plan’: Pakistan debutant Aamir Jamal reveals the conversation with Babar Azam ahead of his heroic final over vs Moeen Ali
Haris Rauf has been starring for Pakistan in the end overs in the ongoing series against Australia but has already started planning for the T20 World Cup opener against India.
“If I give my best, they won’t be able to play me easily. For the upcoming World Cup match, I’m very happy because it is at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It is my home ground because I play for the Melbourne Stars and I have the idea of how the conditions play out there. I’ve already started planning of how I would bowl against India,” Haris said at the end of the fifth T20 against England.
Read more: “MCG in Melbourne is my home ground and I have already started planning for India game in T20 World Cup”: Haris Rauf
Five down. Two to go. Pakistan lead for the first time in the seven T20I series against England. Debutant Aamer Jamal helped defend 15 off the last over in the fifth meeting. The hosts will have the opportunity to wrap it up while the visitors need to win this to set up the all important decider. Stay tuned for all the updates.