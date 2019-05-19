PAK vs ENG 5th ODI Live Score, Pakistan vs England Live Cricket Score Online: England win toss, opt to bat

England vs Pakistan, Eng vs Pak 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistani side will hit the pitch for pride when they take on England in the final ODI of the five-match series between them. England have already bagged the series after securing a thrilling three-wicket win in the previous encounter on Friday. Ben Stokes emerged as the hero of the match as he played a match-winning knock of 71 off 64 balls helping his side earn a victory from the jaws of defeat.

Eoin Morgan, who missed out in the previous encounter after being handed a one-match suspension for slow over rate, is likely to return in the playing XI. Pakistan, on the other hand, would hope their bowlers to rise up to the occasion after they failed to defend 358 and 340 in two matches. The match will start at 3.30 pm and will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.