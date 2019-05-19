PAK vs ENG 5th ODI Live Score, Pakistan vs England Live Cricket Score Online: England win toss, opt to bat

England vs Pakistan, Eng vs Pak 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistani side will hit the pitch for pride when they take on England in the final ODI of the five-match series between them. England have already bagged the series after securing a thrilling three-wicket win in the previous encounter on Friday. Ben Stokes emerged as the hero of the match as he played a match-winning knock of 71 off 64 balls helping his side earn a victory from the jaws of defeat.
Eoin Morgan, who missed out in the previous encounter after being handed a one-match suspension for slow over rate, is likely to return in the playing XI. Pakistan, on the other hand, would hope their bowlers to rise up to the occasion after they failed to defend 358 and 340 in two matches. The match will start at 3.30 pm and will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.
James Vince on a roll!
Changes
Eoin Morgan returns to England side after a one-match suspension. He replaces Jason Roy. Pakistan make two changes: Shaheen Afridi comes in for Junaid Khan and Abid Ali for Imam-Ul-Haq.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain
England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid
Toss
England have won the toss against Pakistan and have opted to bat.
PAK vs ENG Live
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth ODI between England and Pakistan. England have already wrapped the five-match series but will be looking for a clean sweep. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be desperate for a consolation win. Stay tuned for live score and updates.