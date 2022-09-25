scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Live now

PAK vs ENG 4th T20 Live Score Updates: England win toss, opt to bowl in Karachi; Playing XI named

PAK vs ENG 4th T20 Live Updates, Pakistan vs England 4th T20I Match Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary: Pakistan vs England from National Stadium in Karachi.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 25, 2022 7:46:50 pm
Pakistan vs England 4th T20 Match Live Scorecard: Pakistan faces England in the series’ fourth match. The Three Lions lead with a scoreline of 2-1 and today is the last game in Karachi. The hosts have been inconsistent with a fair share of brilliance in the second game. The relatively inexperienced attack has conceded 420 runs in the last two matches and the absence of Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan is quite evident. With the final game at Karachi, the men in green might look at their bench. The Moeen Ali-led England side after winning the last game by 63 runs will be aiming to finish the Karachi leg on a high.

Follow highlights of PAK vs ENG from Karachi below.

Live Blog

Pakistan vs England 4th T20: Follow live action from National Stadium, Karachi

19:46 (IST)25 Sep 2022
PAK vs ENG 4th T20 Live: Team News

Two changes today for Pakistan: Mohammad Wasim in for Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali in for Haider Ali.  For England, Olly Stone replaces Mark Wood while Alex Hales comes in for Dawid Malan.

19:35 (IST)25 Sep 2022
PAK vs ENG 4th T20 Live: Pakistan (Playing XI)

Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Image

19:35 (IST)25 Sep 2022
PAK vs ENG 4th T20 Live: England (Playing XI):

Alex Hales, Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley

Image

19:32 (IST)25 Sep 2022
PAK vs ENG 4th T20 Live: Toss Time

England have won the toss and have opted to field.

19:32 (IST)25 Sep 2022
PAK vs ENG 4th T20 Live: A debutant tonight for England
19:30 (IST)25 Sep 2022
PAK vs ENG 4th T20 Live: Hello and Welcome

PAKISTAN is going to play it's 200th T20I match today against England. Pakistan Cricket team becomes the first team to play 200 T20I matches in the history of cricket. They are taking on England in the fourth match of the seven-match T20 series. Stay tuned for live updates

PAK vs ENG 4th T20 Live Streaming Online Today Match: Here are the 2 squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Alex Hales, David Willey, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm

