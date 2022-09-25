PAK vs ENG 4th T20 Live Score Updates: England win toss, opt to bowl in Karachi; Playing XI named

PAK vs ENG 4th T20 Match Live Score Streaming Online: Karachi to host Pak and Eng.

Pakistan vs England 4th T20 Match Live Scorecard: Pakistan faces England in the series’ fourth match. The Three Lions lead with a scoreline of 2-1 and today is the last game in Karachi. The hosts have been inconsistent with a fair share of brilliance in the second game. The relatively inexperienced attack has conceded 420 runs in the last two matches and the absence of Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan is quite evident. With the final game at Karachi, the men in green might look at their bench. The Moeen Ali-led England side after winning the last game by 63 runs will be aiming to finish the Karachi leg on a high.