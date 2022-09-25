PAK vs ENG 4th T20 Live Score Updates: England win toss, opt to bowl in Karachi; Playing XI named

Pakistan vs England 4th T20 Match Live Scorecard: Pakistan faces England in the series’ fourth match. The Three Lions lead with a scoreline of 2-1 and today is the last game in Karachi. The hosts have been inconsistent with a fair share of brilliance in the second game. The relatively inexperienced attack has conceded 420 runs in the last two matches and the absence of Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan is quite evident. With the final game at Karachi, the men in green might look at their bench. The Moeen Ali-led England side after winning the last game by 63 runs will be aiming to finish the Karachi leg on a high.
Two changes today for Pakistan: Mohammad Wasim in for Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali in for Haider Ali. For England, Olly Stone replaces Mark Wood while Alex Hales comes in for Dawid Malan.
Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr
Alex Hales, Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley
England have won the toss and have opted to field.
PAKISTAN is going to play it's 200th T20I match today against England. Pakistan Cricket team becomes the first team to play 200 T20I matches in the history of cricket. They are taking on England in the fourth match of the seven-match T20 series. Stay tuned for live updates