Friday, Sep 23, 2022
PAK vs ENG 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: Babar Azam’s Pakistan face off with Moeen Ali’s England

PAK vs ENG 3rd T20 Live Updates, Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I Match Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary: Pakistan and England lock horns in Karachi to take lead in 7-match series

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 23, 2022 7:12:31 pm
Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 Match Live Scorecard: England will have no time to sleep over their 10-wicket loss to Pakistan as they have to dust themselves off immediately when they take on the hosts on Friday in the 3rd T20I at Karachi. On Thursday, the Moeen Ali-led England had set a target of 200 for Pakistan which Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan chased down with 3 balls to spare.

Babar scored his 2nd T20I century and Rizwan amassed 88 as England bowlers were massacred by the two Pakistan openers. Both teams are expected to field an unchanged side tonight with England hoping that the heroes of the 1st T20I, namely opener Alex Hales and bowler Luke Wood comes good once again after having an off night yesterday.

Follow live score and updates of PAK vs ENG from Karachi below.

Live Blog

19:03 (IST)23 Sep 2022
Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 Live: Hello and Welcome

Pakistan will look to take advantage of the momentum of the 2nd T20I where openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan demolished a hapless England bowling attack and won the match by 10 wickets. England, meanwhile, will have to dust themselves off and go again, hoping to replicate their performances in the 1st T20I. Follow for live updates.

Pakistan vs England Live Streaming and Updates: Here are the two squads

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam jumps to celebrate after hitting a boundary to win the second T20 cricket match against England, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 06:59:14 pm
