PAK vs ENG 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: Babar Azam’s Pakistan face off with Moeen Ali’s England

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 Match Live Scorecard: England will have no time to sleep over their 10-wicket loss to Pakistan as they have to dust themselves off immediately when they take on the hosts on Friday in the 3rd T20I at Karachi. On Thursday, the Moeen Ali-led England had set a target of 200 for Pakistan which Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan chased down with 3 balls to spare.

Babar scored his 2nd T20I century and Rizwan amassed 88 as England bowlers were massacred by the two Pakistan openers. Both teams are expected to field an unchanged side tonight with England hoping that the heroes of the 1st T20I, namely opener Alex Hales and bowler Luke Wood comes good once again after having an off night yesterday.

Follow live score and updates of PAK vs ENG from Karachi below.