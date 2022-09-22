PAK vs ENG 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: England win toss, opt to bat against Pakistan, Playing XI named

PAK vs ENG 2nd T20 Match Live Score Streaming Online: Pakistan look to level series against England.

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 Match Live Scorecard: Pakistan will look to end their rotten run of form when they take on England in the second T20I in Karachi’s National Stadium on Thursday. The hosts will be wary of Alex Hales who scored a scintillating 53 in his international return and anchored England to a 6-wicket victory in the 1st T20I.

Pakistan will also be worried about their shaky middle order which has failed to capitalize on any momentum after the openers have handed them a strong start. England will hope for more of the same from Luke Wood who had taken 3/24 in the last match which restricted the hosts to 158/7. Both teams are expected to field an unchanged XI with Jos Buttler still not cleared to compete which will give Moeen Ali another chance to notch up a win in his belt as stand-in England skipper Follow PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Score, Updates below.