Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
PAK vs ENG 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: England win toss, opt to bat against Pakistan, Playing XI named

PAK vs ENG 2nd T20 Live Updates, Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I Match Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary: Pakistan look to turn the tide against England in 2nd T20I

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 22, 2022 7:35:43 pm
Pakistan vs England

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 Match Live Scorecard: Pakistan will look to end their rotten run of form when they take on England in the second T20I in Karachi’s National Stadium on Thursday. The hosts will be wary of Alex Hales who scored a scintillating 53 in his international return and anchored England to a 6-wicket victory in the 1st T20I.

Pakistan will also be worried about their shaky middle order which has failed to capitalize on any momentum after the openers have handed them a strong start. England will hope for more of the same from Luke Wood who had taken 3/24 in the last match which restricted the hosts to 158/7. Both teams are expected to field an unchanged XI with Jos Buttler still not cleared to compete which will give Moeen Ali another chance to notch up a win in his belt as stand-in England skipper

Follow PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Score, Updates below.

19:34 (IST)22 Sep 2022
Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 Live: Toss time!!!

Here we go. It's almost time for the toss. The captains are in the middle and the coin goes up. England win the toss and opt to bat first against Pakistan

19:27 (IST)22 Sep 2022
Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 Live: Last time they met

England made a triumphant return to Pakistan after 17 years with a six-wicket win in the first Twenty20 on Tuesday. Debutant left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood grabbed 3-24 to help limit Pakistan to 158-7 after captain Moeen Ali won the toss in his country of roots and elected to field. Alex Hales, in his return to England colors after more than three years, smashed 53 off 40 balls and led the visitors to 160-4 in 19.2 overs.

19:22 (IST)22 Sep 2022
Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 Live: Behind the scenes

England have landed in Pakistan soil for their first series in 17 years. Here's a look back at some behind the scenes footage from the 1st T20I.

19:16 (IST)22 Sep 2022
Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 Live: Will there be another Halestrom tonight?

Alex Hales returned to the England fold after 3 and a half years and played a masterful innings of 53 runs off 40 balls to take the game away from the hosts in the 1st T20I. What does he have up his sleeves in this match?

19:11 (IST)22 Sep 2022
Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 Live: What to expect

Temperatures are expected to remain warm in Karachi. Another 150 above surface could test skills and temperament of both the teams.

19:08 (IST)22 Sep 2022
Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 Live: England arrives

19:05 (IST)22 Sep 2022
Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 Live: Probable lineups

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

England: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson

19:03 (IST)22 Sep 2022
Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 Live: Hello and Welcome

Pakistan will lock horns with England in the 2nd T20I from Karachi on Thursday.  The hosts will be wary of Alex Hales who scored a scintillating 53 in his international return and anchored England to a 6-wicket victory in the 1st T20I. Pakistan will also be worried about their shaky middle order which has failed to capitalize on any momentum after the openers have handed them a strong start. Stay tuned for live action...

Pakistan vs England Live Streaming and Updates: Here are the two squads:

PAK vs ENG Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, center, congratulates England's captain Moeen Ali, right, on their win in the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

England: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 07:00:03 pm
