PAK vs ENG 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Pakistan-England lock horns in Karachi

Pakistan vs England 1st T20 Match Live Scorecard: Moeen Ali will be captaining England as the Three Lions face the men in green in a seven-match series as both nations gear up for the next month’s T20 World Cup. Ali will captain England since regular skipper Jos Buttler is recovering from a calf injury. “Captaining England in any game, anywhere in the world, is a huge honor,” Ali said. “Obviously, with my roots being from here and to lead England … it’s huge and it’s (a) very proud moment for my family and me, my mum and dad and everybody.” England’s first tour to Pakistan since 2005 starts in Karachi, which will host four games. The remaining three will be played in Lahore from Sept. 28-Oct 2.
Follow PAK vs ENG 1st T20 Live Score Updates below
The Karachi wicket is a batting-friendly one that offers a high-scoring entertainment thanks to the shorter boundaries. A total over 190 is considered to be a good total on this ground. Therefore, the captain winning the toss will look to bowl first.
Moeen Ali returns to his roots while England also tour to Pakistan for the first time since 2005.
Masood was called up to Pakistan's T20I squad for the first time for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia next month, but the southpaw could be making his debut sooner
Mohammad Rizwan (1943) is 57 away from becoming the 4th player to score 2,000 runs for Pakistan in men’s T20Is; if Rizwan reaches this milestone in his next innings (52nd*), he will be tied with compatriot Babar Azam as the fastest player to do so.
Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali (C), Sam Curran, Chris Wokaes, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Mark Wood/Reece Topley
Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani/Mohammad Hasnain
Pakistan and England will be locking horns in the first T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, September 20. The seven-match series will be ideal preparation for both sides ahead of the next month's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.