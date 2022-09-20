PAK vs ENG 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Pakistan-England lock horns in Karachi

PAK vs ENG Live Score Streaming Online: Pakistan vs England from Karachi.

Pakistan vs England 1st T20 Match Live Scorecard: Moeen Ali will be captaining England as the Three Lions face the men in green in a seven-match series as both nations gear up for the next month’s T20 World Cup. Ali will captain England since regular skipper Jos Buttler is recovering from a calf injury. “Captaining England in any game, anywhere in the world, is a huge honor,” Ali said. “Obviously, with my roots being from here and to lead England … it’s huge and it’s (a) very proud moment for my family and me, my mum and dad and everybody.” England’s first tour to Pakistan since 2005 starts in Karachi, which will host four games. The remaining three will be played in Lahore from Sept. 28-Oct 2.