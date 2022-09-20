scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Live now

PAK vs ENG 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Pakistan-England lock horns in Karachi

PAK vs ENG 1st T20 Live Updates, Pakistan vs England 1st T20I Match Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary: England’s first tour to Pakistan since 2005 starts in Karachi.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 20, 2022 7:16:26 pm
Pakistan | England | Pakistan vs England | PAK vs ENGPAK vs ENG Live Score Streaming Online: Pakistan vs England from Karachi.

Pakistan vs England 1st T20 Match Live Scorecard: Moeen Ali will be captaining England as the Three Lions face the men in green in a seven-match series as both nations gear up for the next month’s T20 World Cup. Ali will captain England since regular skipper Jos Buttler is recovering from a calf injury. “Captaining England in any game, anywhere in the world, is a huge honor,” Ali said. “Obviously, with my roots being from here and to lead England … it’s huge and it’s (a) very proud moment for my family and me, my mum and dad and everybody.” England’s first tour to Pakistan since 2005 starts in Karachi, which will host four games. The remaining three will be played in Lahore from Sept. 28-Oct 2.

Follow PAK vs ENG 1st T20 Live Score Updates below

Live Blog

Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary Below

19:06 (IST)20 Sep 2022
Pakistan vs England 1st T20 Live: Nature of the surface

The Karachi wicket is a batting-friendly one that offers a high-scoring entertainment thanks to the shorter boundaries. A total over 190 is considered to be a good total on this ground. Therefore, the captain winning the toss will look to bowl first.

19:06 (IST)20 Sep 2022
Pakistan vs England 1st T20 Live: A historic occasion

Moeen Ali returns to his roots while England also tour to Pakistan for the first time since 2005.

19:03 (IST)20 Sep 2022
Pakistan vs England 1st T20 Live: Masood all set for debut

Masood was called up to Pakistan's T20I squad for the first time for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia next month, but the southpaw could be making his debut sooner

19:01 (IST)20 Sep 2022
Pakistan vs England 1st T20 Live: Rizwan on the cusp of record

Mohammad Rizwan (1943) is 57 away from becoming the 4th player to score 2,000 runs for Pakistan in men’s T20Is; if Rizwan reaches this milestone in his next innings (52nd*), he will be tied with compatriot Babar Azam as the fastest player to do so.

18:59 (IST)20 Sep 2022
Pakistan vs England 1st T20 Live: England Probable XI:

Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali (C), Sam Curran, Chris Wokaes, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Mark Wood/Reece Topley

18:58 (IST)20 Sep 2022
Pakistan vs England 1st T20 Live: Pakistan Probable XI

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani/Mohammad Hasnain

18:48 (IST)20 Sep 2022
Pakistan vs England 1st T20 Live: Hello and Welcome

Pakistan and England will be locking horns in the first T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, September 20. The seven-match series will be ideal preparation for both sides ahead of the next month's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Pakistan vs England 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Here are the 2 Squads

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal

England Squad: Alex Hales, Philip Salt(w), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-09-2022 at 06:39:07 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments