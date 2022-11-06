scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Live now

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: PAK take on BAN in crucial encounter at Adelaide

PAK vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 41st Match: Pakistan and Bangladesh will hope that either India or South Africa lose their respective matches.

By: Sports Desk
November 6, 2022 6:32:32 am
Pakistan | Bangladesh | Pakistan vs Bangladesh | PAK vs BAN | T20 World Cup 2022 | Match 41PAK vs BAN Live Commentary and Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022 41st Match: Pakistan lock horns against Bangladesh

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, 41st Match, Super 12 Group 2: After losing two close encounters against India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan bounced back brilliantly by recording back to back wins against Netherlands and South Africa. But that might not be enough for them to qualify for the next round as they need to win their match against Bangladesh and hope that either India or South Africa slip up against Zimbabwe and Netherlands respectively. If they do, the winner of Pakistan vs Bangladesh will qualify for the semifinals.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be surprised that they are in the reckoning for a semi spot after an underwhelming start to the tournament. But wins against Zimbabwe and Netherlands have kept them in the hunt. They played their best match against India, where they could almost sniff victory but the rain stoppage killed their momentum as India eked out a narrow win.

Follow live score and updates from PAK vs BAN below.

Live Blog

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates: Follow PAK vs BAN live action from Adelaide.

Pakistan’s last-chance saloon for a spot in semis: Go big or go home and pray for an upset

T20 WC Pakistan is yet to lose a single game against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cups. (AP)

Let’s start with a stat: Pakistan is yet to lose a single game against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cups. The two sides have clashed 5 times, with Pakistan winning all five encounters with ease. Will Shakib al Hasan’s Bangladesh be able to end the losing streak against Pakistan?

Bangladesh will argue they should have beaten India last time out. That they got so close were down to one man and one man only: Litton Das. He smashed the bowlers to all parts before rain halted the play and sucked the momentum. He is the only Bangladesh batter who looks to take the game away from the grasp of the opposition. But he will be up against the quality pace attack of Pakistan. If not the best, Pakistan do have a formidable pacer attack. The quartet of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr will pose a serious threat to the Bangladesh opener. Mohammad Wasim has taken ten wickets against Bangladesh in the last five T20Is between the two sides. (READ MORE)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 06-11-2022 at 06:32:32 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments