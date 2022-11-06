Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: PAK take on BAN in crucial encounter at Adelaide

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, 41st Match, Super 12 Group 2: After losing two close encounters against India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan bounced back brilliantly by recording back to back wins against Netherlands and South Africa. But that might not be enough for them to qualify for the next round as they need to win their match against Bangladesh and hope that either India or South Africa slip up against Zimbabwe and Netherlands respectively. If they do, the winner of Pakistan vs Bangladesh will qualify for the semifinals.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be surprised that they are in the reckoning for a semi spot after an underwhelming start to the tournament. But wins against Zimbabwe and Netherlands have kept them in the hunt. They played their best match against India, where they could almost sniff victory but the rain stoppage killed their momentum as India eked out a narrow win.
Follow live score and updates from PAK vs BAN below.