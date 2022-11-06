Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: PAK take on BAN in crucial encounter at Adelaide

Pakistan’s last-chance saloon for a spot in semis: Go big or go home and pray for an upset

Pakistan is yet to lose a single game against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cups. (AP)

Let’s start with a stat: Pakistan is yet to lose a single game against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cups. The two sides have clashed 5 times, with Pakistan winning all five encounters with ease. Will Shakib al Hasan’s Bangladesh be able to end the losing streak against Pakistan?