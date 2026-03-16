‘If you want to win a series at home, just invite Pakistan’: Basit Ali dissects Bangladesh’s 2-1 series win

Bangladesh won the third and deciding ODI on Sunday to take the friendship series 2-1, completing a miserable tour for Pakistan who had already lost the preceding Test series 2-0.

“If you want to win a series at home, just invite Pakistan,” said Basit Ali on his YouTube channel, the BasitAliShow.

On the incoming selection committee, Ali noted Misbah and Sarfaraz have joined, with Sarfaraz announcing his retirement from playing on the same day. “Maybe you’ll see them coaching red-ball cricket,” he said.

As for coach Mike Hesson, Ali suggested his position was under pressure. “He had a clause that he would pick the squad of 15 himself. Sarfaraz and Misbah will never accept that.”