PAK vs BAN 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs BAN 2nd T20I?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (PAK vs BAN) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After losing their last six T20 matches, Pakistan ended their run without a win as they edged Bangladesh in a closely-fought affair to take the lead in the three-match series but they will have to improve further if they are to seal the series in this second game.

Bangladesh put up a good fight in the opening match of the series against Pakistan but fell short and will need to make improvements with both bat and ball if they are to keep the series alive.

When is Pakistan v Bangladesh 2nd T20I?

Pakistan v Bangladesh 2nd T20I will be played on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Where is Pakistan v Bangladesh 2nd T20I?

Pakistan v Bangladesh 2nd T20I will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time is Pakistan v Bangladesh 2nd T20I?

Pakistan v Bangladesh 2nd T20I will start at 2.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan v Bangladesh 2nd T20I?

Pakistan v Bangladesh 2nd T20I will broadcast on Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD.

Where can I live stream Pakistan v Bangladesh 2nd T20I?

The live streaming of Pakistan v Bangladesh 2nd T20I will be available on Sony LIV. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

SQUADS:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Moammad Naim, Najmul Hossain, Litton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

