Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Australia looking for consolation win at Gaddafi Stadium

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: With Pakistan already winning the three-match T20I series against Australia with a whopping 90-run victory on Saturday, there is only pride at stake in the third game for the visiting team.

Even though the Australian team touring Pakistan is not at full strength, this has been a buoyant series for hosts Pakistan, coming on the cusp of the T20 World Cup. On Thursday, Pakistan racked up their first win over Australia in T20Is in eight years. If that was just by a 22-run margin, Pakistan showed their strength in a 90-run victory on Saturday.

Story continues below this ad After the defeat in the second T20I, former Pakistan players like Moin Khan questioned the seriousness of the Australian team to play in the series, with some commentating that it looked like the visitors were in Pakistan just to finish a formality. Live Updates Feb 1, 2026 03:02 PM IST Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE: Are Australia not serious about Pakistan series? In the aftermath of the 90-run defeat at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, several former Pakistan cricketers have criticised the lack of seriousness from the visiting Australian side. “In recent times we have seen New Zealand, South Africa, Australia come with weakened teams to Pakistan. It is as if they are fulfilling their formality to play a series,” former Test captain, Moin Khan said. Feb 1, 2026 02:25 PM IST Hello Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third Pakistan vs Australia T20I from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Pakistani team has already secured the series by winning the first two games, but there is pride at stake for the visiting Aussies in the third game. ‘It is as if they are fulfilling a formality’: Former Pakistan players question depleted Australia squad’s seriousness Australia's Mahli Beardman, right, celebrates with teammate after the dismissal of Pakistan's Shadab Khan, left, during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) With the Australia team fielding three debutants while resting most of the big names who have travelled to Pakistan in the 1st T20I, former PAK cricketers and other experts are of the opinion that the Mitchell Marsh-led team weren’t really taking the series seriously. Australia have already rested Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell and Nathan Ellias for the series but the players who were available like skipper Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglish, Scott Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis, did not feature in the first match on Thursday. “In recent times we have seen New Zealand, South Africa, Australia come with weakened teams to Pakistan. It is as if they are fulfilling their formality to play a series,” former Test captain, Moin Khan said. READ MORE

