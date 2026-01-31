Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: PAK looking to seal series win

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan face Australia in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore with a chance of confirming a series win for themselves. Saim Ayub’s brilliant all-round display helped power Pakistan to a a 22-run victory against a largely second-string Australia in the first T20I, which was also played in Lahore.

Electing to bat first against an Australia squad led by makeshift captain Travis Head and including three debutants, Pakistan posted a competitive 168-8 with Ayub (40) top-scoring for them. Australia managed 146-8 in reply after their number 10 batter Xavier Bartlett produced an unbeaten 34 off 25 balls.

Story continues below this ad Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head(c), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq Live Updates ‘It is as if they are fulfilling their formality to play a series’: Former PAK players question depleted Australia squad’s seriousness for playing vs Pakistan Australia's Mahli Beardman, right, celebrates with teammate after the dismissal of Pakistan's Shadab Khan, left, during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) With the Australia team fielding three debutants while resting most of the big names who have travelled to Pakistan in the 1st T20I, former PAK cricketers and other experts are of the opinion that the Mitchell Marsh-led team weren’t really taking the series seriously. Read more

