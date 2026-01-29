Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: Mitchell Marsh’s men face final tune-up before T20 World Cup

PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Australia and Pakistan will face off in the first of their three-match series today in what will be the final tune-up before the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Australia’s captain Mitchell Marsh was among the eight Australian players who played in the final of the Big Bash League in Perth on Sunday night before flying out for the first game of the three-game series. The rest of the Australian team were training in Dubai. At the upcoming T20 World Cup, the Australians are hoping to rise back to the top of the T20I summit, after winning the 2021 edition of the tournament before falling short in 2022 and again in 2024, with India being the defending champions.

Story continues below this ad The series against Pakistan will not feature five key players — Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, Nathan Ellis and Glenn Maxwell — because they are not fighting fit yet. SCROLL DOWN FOR UPDATES FROM PAKISTAN VS AUSTRALIA 1ST T20I UPDATES: Live Updates Jan 29, 2026 02:00 PM IST HELLO Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I between Australia and Pakistan from the Gaddafi Stadium. Australia are missing at least five mainstays of the T20 side, such as Pat Cummins, since they are not fully fit. The Pakistan team, on the other hand, has all their players from the T20 World Cup squad available. ‘Handshake bhool gaye?’: Pakistan cricket seizes mauka to aim cheeky dig at India with Australia tour promo Pakistan cricketer Salman Ali Agha in the promo for the Pakistan vs Australia T20 series ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. (Screengrab via PCB/X) Pakistan Cricket Board has taken a sneaky dig at India by reigniting the Asia Cup handshake controversy while promoting their upcoming T20I series against Australia. In a week’s time, Pakistan will host Australia in a three-match series which will be the final tune-up event for both teams ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. But the promo for the Australian team’s tour, which was shared on X by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), could not resist a dig at the neighbours while promoting the tour. The clip shows an Australian tourist travelling around Pakistan enjoying the hospitality with Pakistan cricket captain Salman Agha even paying the tourist’s dinner bill after delivering a line, “Mehman ho ji aap hamaare (you are our guest).”

