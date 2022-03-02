Benaud-Qadir Trophy unveiled: Australia’s first Test series in Pakistan in 24 years

To celebrate Australia’s first Test series in Pakistan in 24 years, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday announced the introduction of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy. This will be a perpetual Trophy and will be presented at the end of each men’s Test series played between the Pakistan and Australia cricket teams.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Australia captain Pat Cummins on Wednesday unveiled the Benaud-Qadir Trophy at the Pindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the first Test, which commences on Friday. The Benaud-Qadir Trophy will be presented to the winning side at the headquarters of Pakistan cricket in Lahore, where the three-Test series will culminate.

Benaud and Qadir were two skilful, distinguished and immensely respected cricketers of different eras, who served the game with honour, pride and distinction. Benaud got wrist-spin bowling noticed and recognised as an attacking and wicket-taking option, an art that was subsequently taken to the next level by Qadir with some incredible performances against high-quality batters at a time when express fast bowlers were ruling the roost.

Benaud captained Australia on the team’s first full tour to Pakistan in 1959 and won the series 2-0, while Qadir played in 11 Tests against Australia in which he took 45 wickets, including 33 wickets in two three-Test series in 1982 and 1988 against Kim Hughes and Allan Border’s sides, respectively.

Individually, in 63 Tests from 1952 to 1964, Benaud took 248 wickets, whereas Qadir took to Test cricket in 1977 and finished in 1990 with 236 wickets in 67 Tests. For their respective heroics, achievements and accomplishments, Benaud was inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009, while Qadir was included in the PCB Hall of Fame in 2021.

PCB Chief Executive Officer Faisal Hasnain said, “The launch of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy will add further context and spice to Pakistan-Australia Test series, which historically have been well-contested and hard-fought. I am confident that players from either side will draw further inspiration from this initiative and would want to be the first to put a hand on the trophy. Meanwhile, Pakistan cricket fans are looking forward to the opportunity of seeing two outstanding sides it battling out on the field in a bid to win the inaugural Benaud-Qadir Trophy.”

While Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley said that the Test series is an exciting and historic occasion with Australia touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. “Given that context, it is fitting that we can honour two genuine legends of the game, Richie Benaud and Abdul Qadir, by inaugurating a trophy the two sides will play for with those legendary names on it,” he said.

Before the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, Pakistan and Australia have played 25 Test series with Australia winning 13 and Pakistan winning seven.

Preparations are going up a gear in Pakistan! The first #PAKvAUS Test kicks off at 4pm AEDT Friday 👌 pic.twitter.com/OjWjMbvpW8 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 2, 2022

Australia newly appointed captain Pat Cummins said, “To be able to compete for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy for the first time is a huge honour. As current players, we really are standing on the shoulders of these greats of the past who helped to grow and popularize the game in years gone by, and if my team can collect that trophy at the end of this series then it really would be the perfect end to the Test part of this historic tour.”



When Pakistan last hosted Australia in 1998, Mark Taylor’s side won the series 1-0, while Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men won 1-0 in Pakistan’s last home series in the United Arab Emirates in 2018. The last Test series between the two sides was played in Australia in 2019, which was won 2-0 by Australia.



Babar Azam, who is leading the Pakistan side, said, “The game is today healthy, wealthy and strong because of such individuals and their legacy, as such, we must always recognise and acknowledge their contributions and services.

“We have our sights firmly on the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, both the sides will have to bring out their very best during this series as this promises to be a really competitive contest. This series will significantly enhance the quality of Test cricket, which cricket fans inside the venues and world-over can thoroughly enjoy”, he said