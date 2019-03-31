Pak vs Aus 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Pakistan vs Australia Live Score: Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl

Pakistan vs Australia, Pak vs Aus 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Australia have found sensational form just before the World Cup. After defeating India in away tour, they have picked up another win over Pakistan in the away ODI series. Going into the final ODI, the visitors would look to clean sweep to increase their momentum before the World Cup.

Pakistan have lost all the four games so far and would hope to finish the series with at least one win on the board. So far, it is not made clear whether Shoaib Malik is fit to lead and Imad Wasim could take the captaincy duties once again.