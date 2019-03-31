Pak vs Aus 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Pakistan vs Australia Live Score: Pakistan win toss, elect to bowlhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/pak-vs-aus-5th-odi-live-cricket-score-online-pakistan-vs-australia-live-score-pakistan-vs-australia-5651440/
Pak vs Aus 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online, Pakistan vs Australia Live Score: Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl
Pak vs Aus 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pakistan vs Australia ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Catch Live score and updates of Pakistan vs Australia 5th ODI.
Pakistan vs Australia, Pak vs Aus 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Australia have found sensational form just before the World Cup. After defeating India in away tour, they have picked up another win over Pakistan in the away ODI series. Going into the final ODI, the visitors would look to clean sweep to increase their momentum before the World Cup.
Pakistan have lost all the four games so far and would hope to finish the series with at least one win on the board. So far, it is not made clear whether Shoaib Malik is fit to lead and Imad Wasim could take the captaincy duties once again.
Live Blog
Pakistan vs Australia 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Pak vs Aus Live Streaming
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Saad Ali, Umar Akmal, Imad Wasim (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Junaid Khan, Muhammad Abbas
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff
Pakistan wanted to test their bench strength before the World Cup but the series will not give them too many hopes. The side has struggled and failed to win any games so far. There have been four centuries from Pakistan batsmen, but it has not taken them to wins. Australia, on the other end, have other worries - if the team is working so well, how will they fit David Warner and Steve Smith?
Australia (From): Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff
Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Umar Akmal, Saad Ali, Imad Wasim(c), Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir
Pakistan vs Australia 5th ODI
